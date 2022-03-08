FIH Pro League: German women's hockey team touchdown in Bhubaneswar, will square off against India in two-legged tie 

The Indian hockey team will take on Germany in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The German women's hockey team arrived in Bhubaneswar ahead of their match against the hosts, which is scheduled to take place later this week.

The Lisa Nolte-led German team, who are playing their first match since October 2021 spoke about their Indian opponents, their preparations, and the stadium. Skipper Lisa said:

"We definitely see India as a strong team, especially they performed so well at the Tokyo Olympics and playing at the home ground is always an advantage. However, we don't want to be unsettled by this and enter the game confidently."

She added:

"We have never played at the Kalinga Stadium before, so we are very excited about it. It will be amazing to play at such a big stadium and we are looking forward to it."

Speaking about the team's preparedness, German somen's head coach Akim Bouchouchi said:

"After the last Pro League games in October, the girls had a break and then they played the indoor season with the clubs. It's a big event in Germany. We had only one camp of preparation. But at this moment, we needed big motivation to start the new year with exciting events like Germany coming to India for Pro League games."

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings

Match: India vs Germany

Date: March 12, 2022 Timings: 5:00 pm IST

Match: India vs Germany

Date: March 13, 2022 Timings: 5:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. The matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar