FIH Pro League: India script a remarkable comeback 5-4 win against Spain 

The Indian men's hockey team made a remarkable comeback from a three-goal deficit to pull off a sensational 5-4 win against Spain in a nail-biting contest in the FIH Pro League on February 26.

The world no. 9 Spain took a 4-1 lead through a hat-trick from skipper Marc Miralles (20', 23', 40') and Pau Cunill (14').

However, the men in blue tightened their grip to cover the area. Vice Captain Harmanpreet Singh (15', 60'), Shilanand Lakra (41'), Shamsher Singh (43') and Varun Kumar (55') pulled up to score for India to register one of the most indelible comeback victories on Saturday.

It was a nerve-wracking first quarter with neck and neck competition between both the teams. The Spanish hockey team stormed off to take a solid lead initially, putting the Manpreet-led Indian side under pressure.

Harmanpreet found a way past Mario Garin in the Spanish goal post in the 15th minute to open the scoresheet for India. However, Spain have taken a different approach ever since the first whistle as their skipper Marc Miralles went berserk to take over the game by storm with two quick goals in the second quarter.

Spain continued to dominate the Indian defense to fetch two consecutive penalty corners in the 40th minute, the second of which was converted by the Spanish skipper.

Down by a goal, the Indians mounted raids after raids on the Spanish defense to earn three more penalty corners, the last of which was converted by Varun in his 100th international appearance for India as the scores were tied at 4-4 with five minutes remaining before the final blow.

However, Harmanpreet converted the PC just a few minutes before the final hooter to provide India with a win that will definitely be etched in the history of the sport.

With this win, the Indian hockey team continued their impressive run in the ongoing FIH Pro League with four wins from five matches.

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 27, 2022 Timings: 7:30 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

