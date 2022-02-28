Spain beat India 5-3 in men's FIH Pro League match

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 3-5 defeat at the hands of Spain in the FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 27.

Spain struck thrice through Pau Cunill (14', 24') and Joan Tarres (14'). Meanwhile, Pepe Cunill (54') and skipper Marc Miralles (59') converted two more penalty corners to wrap up the match to provide their team with their first win of the tournament.

However, Abhishek (6') Harmanpreet Singh (27') and Sukhjeet Singh (51') were the goal scorers for India.

Abhishek kicked off to provide India with a lead in the sixth minute as he ran through the backline. Meanwhile, Pau Cunill chipped in to fetch Spain a penalty corner in the 14th minute while Joan Tarres struck an easy reverse stick shot past Suraj Karkera to open the scoresheet.

A proficient shot from Spain's Pau Cunill flew past PR Sreejesh in the second quarter. However, India responded through vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, who reverted to a polished penalty corner routine in the 27th minute. With this goal, Harmanpreet became the first player to reach double digits in this year's goal-scoring tally.

Meanwhile, Sukhjeet Singh made the dream debut, dribbling through the Spanish defense before swiftly netting the ball to level the score at 3-3 in the 51st minute.

However, Pepe Cunill joined his brother Pau on the score-sheet after converting a penalty corner - for his first senior international goal in the 54th minute.

Trailing by a goal, India withdrew their goalkeeper for an extra player two minutes ahead of the final whistle, giving Spain the opportunity to mount vigorous raids on the Indian defense.

Spain grabbed the opportunity as Marc Miralles struck the final goal for his team as the scoreboard read 5-3 on the final hooter.

Despite their loss against Spain, the Indian hockey team is currently placed in second position, just four points behind the Netherlands. Team India have won four matches from six games in the ongoing FIH Pro League. Meanwhile, Spain remain in eighth position.

FIH Pro League: Hockey India congratulates PR Sreejesh

Wall of Indian hockey and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh appeared in his 250th international match for India on February 27.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Congratulations to Sreejesh, who completed 250 international caps while playing against Spain today, 27 February 2022, in the FIH Hockey Pro League.



#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague

@CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI Another milestone unlocked for @16Sreejesh !🤩Congratulations to Sreejesh, who completed 250 international caps while playing against Spain today, 27 February 2022, in the FIH Hockey Pro League. Another milestone unlocked for @16Sreejesh!🤩Congratulations to Sreejesh, who completed 250 international caps while playing against Spain today, 27 February 2022, in the FIH Hockey Pro League.#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI https://t.co/HwEQmK37Ns

Hockey India congratulated PR Sreejesh, who achieved this milestone during India's second match against Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said:

"Sreejesh has been the backbone of the Indian team for over a decade now and he is such an inspiration to youngsters not just in India but across the world too. He has worked hard to become an iconic goalkeeper in world hockey and I congratulate him on achieving this milestone of playing 250 international matches for India. I wish him the very best as he continues to serve Indian hockey."

Also read: Hockey India to send second-string hockey teams to 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Edited by Rohit Mishra