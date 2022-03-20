Indian men's team lose 1-3 to Argentina in shootout at FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team went down 1-3 in a shootout against Argentina in the first match of their two-legged tie at the FIH Pro League on Saturday (March 19).

The two teams were tied for 2-2 by the end of regular time. It was then Argentina who stepped up to take the match 3-1 in a shootout, inflicting India their third defeat in the league.

With the win, Argentina earned a bonus point and climbed to fourth position in the table with 11 points from five games. However, the loss did not affect India's placement as the Amit Rohidas-led team continued to occupy the second spot with 13 points from seven matches.

It was an awful shootout for India as only Harmanpreet Singh managed to slip past the Argentinian goalkeeper while Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet Singh stumbled.

From Argentina, Keenan, Tomas Domene and Lucas Toscani found the back of the net to give their team a thrilling win.

Both teams had earlier failed to strike in the first quarter. The Indians returned in the second quarter to put the Argentine defense under relentless pressure.

Team India, after their rigorous run on the field, finally succeeded in scoring their first goal in the 38th minute through Gurjant Singh.

Argentina leveled the scores in the last minute of the third quarter through Acosta. India conceded a late goal just a few minutes ahead of the final whistle as Nicolas Keenan scored to hand Argentina a 2-1 lead in the match.

India mounted continuous raids and managed to secure another penalty corner. Mandeep Singh came in to level the score at 2-2 a few seconds before the buzzer went off.

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey Argentina win!



It’s all over. India score just 1 out of 4 shots. 3 misses in a row. So Argentina take the bonus point from the shoot-out after both teams got a point each from the draw at the end of the full time.



IND 2-2 ARG (ARG win the shoot-out 3-1) Argentina win! It’s all over. India score just 1 out of 4 shots. 3 misses in a row. So Argentina take the bonus point from the shoot-out after both teams got a point each from the draw at the end of the full time. IND 2-2 ARG (ARG win the shoot-out 3-1)

Gurjant Singh (38th minute) and Mandeep Singh (60th) were the goal scorers for India, while Argentina's goals came from the sticks of Nicolas Acosta (45th) and Nicolas Keenan (52nd).

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings

Here's the schedule for India's upcoming match.

Match: India vs Argentina, Match 2

Date: March 20, 2022 Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Also read: Indian Hockey forward Vandana Katariya speaks about father's death, team's support and Tokyo Olympics performance

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee