FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup 2022: India lose 0-3 to the Netherlands in semis, will take on England for bronze medal clash

Indian Junior Women&#039;s hockey team (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
Indian Junior Women's hockey team (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 11, 2022 01:15 AM IST
News

The Indian Junior Women's hockey team lost to the Netherlands 3-0 in the semifinals of the ongoing 2022 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday (April 10).

Tessa Beetsma (12'), Luna Fokke (53') and Jip Dicke (54') scored for the Netherlands to provide the team with a spot in the finals. The Dutch team will be in the fray to win their fourth World Cup title this year.

The Indian hockey team fetched a 5-1 win against Wales, then went on to topple the German hockey team with a 2-1 win. Lastly, they pulled off a one-sided easy 4-0 victory against Malaysia in the Pool D matches.

The Indian Women's Junior Team put up a valiant fight till the end, but we were defeated by the Netherlands. We will return stronger than ever! 💪#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #JWC2021 #RisingStar #hockeyinvites @IndiaSports @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI https://t.co/oQcGugzwei

However, the Dutch challenge didn't come easy as the Salima Tete-led Indian side failed to stand their ground during the semifinals encounter. They gave away what could have been a change in the color of the medal.

India, who were gunning for gold, will look to clinch a bronze medal, their second at the marquee event. The Indian women's hockey team's best finish at the Junior World Cup was in 2013, where they attained a bronze medal finish.

Speaking after the defeat against the Netherlands, Lalremsaimi said:

"I am really proud of myself and my team. We played really well. We don't give up. We played together as a unit and we all knew they (Netherlands) were a very good team and it's wasn't easy to play them. We are looking forward to the next match. We will focus on the bronze medal match and believe that we can win it."
📹 reaction from @TheHockeyIndia's @Lalremsiami30 after the defeat to Netherlands in the semis of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021. #RisingStars #JWC2021 #HockeyInvites #HockeyEquals https://t.co/pvhq2nSfbS

FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup: Bronze Medal match details

The Indian women's hockey team will take on the England side in the bronze medal clash of the ongoing 2022 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom on Tuesday (April 12).

Bronze Medal Clash: India vs England

Date: April 12, 2022; Timings: 05:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH 2022 Junior Women's World Cup matches can be streamed on https://watch.hockey and on the FanCode app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dream11sportsguru.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
