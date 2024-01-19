FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Germany beats United States 2-0 in final

Germany Women defeated the United States 2-0 in the summit clash of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 on Friday (January 19). The match was held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

The Die Danas proved to be too good for the United States, scoring a couple of goals in the first half. Jette Fleschütz opened the scoring for Germany off a field goal in the third minute of the game.

The United States went into the second quarter trailing by a goal. However, they conceded one more to add to their woes. Sonja Zimmermann converted a penalty corner in the 20th minute to hand Germany a 2-0 lead.

Germany went into the half-time break with a two-goal lead, while the United States had to work on their game to stage a comeback. Coming back for the second half, it proved to be a dry 30 minutes as both sides failed to find the back of the net.

The United States would be unhappy with their loss against the Die Danas as they couldn't end the tournament on a high. However, they will celebrate their success at the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, having secured a place in the Paris Olympics 2024.

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024: Where did the teams finish in the competition?

Here is the final positions of the teams after the conclusion of the tournament:

1st Place - Germany

2nd Place - United States

3rd Place - Japan

4th Place - India

5th Place - New Zealand

6th Place - Italy

7th Place - Chile

8th Place - Czech Republic