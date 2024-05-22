The Indian women's hockey team began the European leg of their 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League campaign with a disappointing 0-5 defeat against Argentina on Wednesday, May 22.

Harendra Singh, who last coached the Indian women at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, returned as chief coach in Antwerp, replacing Janneke Schopman.

Much to the dismay of Indian hockey fans, an unwell Savita Punia did not play as a result of which Bichu Devi guarded the citadel for the entire match.

An early shot on goal caught the Indian defense unaware in the second minute of play before Sangita Kumari launched a quick counterattack.

Bichu Devi Kharibam was kept busy as Argentina earned a penalty corner in the fourth minute but the ball struck the post.

There was no respite for the Indians as the South American girls earned their second short corner a minute later. Bichu did well to stop the drag flick.

Harendra Singh's chargers lost the ball time and again in the danger zone as the Argentinians made merry in and around the striking circle.

Bichu was beaten all ends up as Thome Delfina missed a sitter in the 12th minute. Agustino Gorzelany, however, made no mistake from Argentina's third penalty corner in the 13th minute.

A chaotic first quarter ended with no hooter sounding even as the Indians had just about managed to launch their opening foray. Salima Tete and co. began the second quarter in right earnest but were unable to trouble the Argentinian deep defence.

At the other end, although Julieta Jankunas' stinging reverse was stopped by Bichu in the 23rd minute, Valentina Rapaso scored off Argentina's fifth penalty corner a minute later.

A save on the line from Navneet Kaur stopped what would have been a certain third goal before Navneet was on hand to stop the follow-up short corner as well.

Victoria Miranda scored her first international goal with a powerful tomahawk to give the Argentinians a 3-0 lead in the 41st minute. Julieta Janukas made it 4-0 in the 53rd minute with a spectacular reverse before adding another in the 59th minute.

The Argentinians won a total of nine short corners while the Indians earned none.

Indian women's hockey team to face hosts Belgium next in Hockey Pro League

Navneet Kaur was the pick of the players for India against Argentina in the Hockey Pro League

The Indian girls continue their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign against Belgium who are currently ranked fifth as per the FIH. The Belgians failed to win a single match at the start of their campaign earlier this year.

Belgium are thus languishing at the bottom of the Hockey Pro League table ahead of their match against the USA later today. The Netherlands continue to lead the points table with a whopping 36 points from 12 games, followed by China, who have 15 points from eight matches.

After playing their second-leg matches against Argentina and Belgium, the Indian girls will head to London to play Germany and Great Britain in early June.

The Indians have eight points from nine games thus far in the Hockey Pro League with two outright wins, five outright defeats and a shootout win.