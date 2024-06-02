FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2023-24: India begin London leg with 1-3 defeat against Germany

The Indian women's hockey team went down 1-3 to Germany in the first of their matches of the London leg of the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League on Saturday, June 1. Savita Punia was in the thick of action in the opening quarter as she stood tall in the face of an early German onslaught. Lisa Nolte got the ball into the back of the net but the goal did not count.

The Indian goalkeeper was beaten by Charlotte Stapenhorst who decided to take a shot on goal herself after making her way into the striking circle in the 13th minute.

A dreadful defensive error from Lalremsiami gave Nike Lorenz a chance to advance but the German captain struck the post much to the relief of the Indian camp.

The Indians earned their first short corner in the 23rd minute. Deepika's powerful drag flick made its way into the net after Kubalski appeared to have got hold of the drag flick.

Sonja Zimmermann put the Germans back in front a minute later with a drag flick of her own which the Indian short corner defense had no answer to.

Nike Lorenz took a tumble in the circle, thus earning a short corner in the 27th minute. Selin Oruz thought she scored off a penalty corner variation but the goal was overruled by both the on-field umpire and the video umpire after Germany went upstairs.

Savita Punia stopped what would have been a certain German goal after Kira Horn did well to find an unmarked Nike Lorenz at the post in the third quarter.

A deft short slip pass at the top of the circle deceived the Indian short corner defense, allowing Nike Lorenz to score from the set piece in the 37th minute.

The Indians had a chance to reduce the margin at the death but Nathalie Kubalski came up with a brilliant save.

India placed seventh in Hockey Pro League points table

India have three matches in hand at the Hockey Pro League

The Indians are currently in seventh place out of nine teams in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League. India have eight points from 13 matches and are placed ahead of Great Britain and the United States.

Great Britain, however, have a long way to go in the Hockey Pro League competition having played just five matches with four points to show for their efforts. The United States have one point from 13 games and are currently at the bottom of the points table, with three matches left to play.

The Netherlands are head and shoulders above the rest of the teams having amassed an incredible 36 points from 12 Hockey Pro League matches, followed by Argentina who have 32 points from 15 games.

China occupy the third position in the Hockey Pro League points table having earned 19 points from 11 games while Australia are fourth with 16 points from 11 matches.