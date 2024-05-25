FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2023-24:  India slump to third straight defeat, lose 1-2 to Belgium in second-leg match

The Indian women's hockey team slumped to their third straight defeat in the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League after losing to Belgium 1-2 on Saturday, May 25. A superlative strike from Sangita Kumari reduced the margin for India in the third quarter after the Belgians scored two quick penalty corners to veer off to a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Harendra Singh's team who had lost to Argentina 0-5 before going down to Belgium 0-2 in the first-leg match were fortunate not to have conceded more goals against the home side.

The Belgians made their way into the striking in the very first minute thanks to an early high press from the hosts which forced the Indians to defend in numbers.

Deepika Soreng did well to manufacture a potent move a minute later but an Indian back-stick in the Belgian circle ended the foray.

Belgium earned their first short corner a minute before the end of the first quarter. Andre Ballenghien scored with a low drag-flick that slipped past Navneet Kumar who was stationed at the edge of the goalpost.

Bichu Devi replaced Savita Punia in goal at the beginning of the second quarter and was beaten by a penalty corner rebound strike from Vanessa Blockmans in the 20th minute. The Indians went upstairs asking for a dangerous ball but the video umpire saw nothing amiss with the drag-flick.

Salima Tete dribbled her way into the attacking circle and forced a save from Belgian goalkeeper Elodie Piccard just over five minutes before half-time.

A dreadful defensive error gave Louise Versavel a chance to score at the end of the second quarter but the Belgian No. 10 missed the easiest of chances in front of goal off an assist from Delphine Marien.

The Indians found a Belgian foot in the circle at the end of the first half but the umpire played advantage even as the visitors failed to make it count.

Sangita Kumari scored India's first goal of the European leg of the Hockey Pro League with a thundering shot from the edge of the girl off an assist from Deepika in the 34th minute.

Indian had a golden chance to equalize in the 47th minute after Deepika took a low tomahawk which was stopped by Elodie Piccard but no Indian player could latch onto the rebound.

Road ahead in the Hockey Pro League for the Indian women's team

The Indians play Argentina in the final match of the Hockey Pro League Antwerp mini-tournament

The Indian women's hockey team who are seeking to rebuild after failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics will continue their Hockey Pro League campaign in London after the completion of the Anterp mini-tournament.

Salime Tete and company will play Argentina in their second-leg game on May 26 hoping for a better performance against the South American side.

The Indians then take on Germany on June 1 at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London. Hosts Great Britain will also be up against the Women in Blue at the same venue.

India has now dropped to seventh place (out of nine teams) but is not in immediate danger of relegation since the United States has just one point from 11 matches compared to Harendra SIngh's team who have earned eight points from 11 matches.

The team finishing at the bottom of the points table in the Hockey Pro League will be relegated to the Nations Cup next season.