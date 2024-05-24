The Indian women's hockey team lost their second consecutive match in the European leg of the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League after going down 0-2 to Belgium on Thursday, May 23.

Producing a far superior performance as compared to their mini-tournament opener against Argentina, the Indians did well to keep the Belgian strikers at bay in the first half but fell apart in the third quarter.

Two quick goals immediately after the long breather swung the momentum in favour of the Belgians who kept their feet on the pedal to register their second win of the Hockey Pro League this season.

The Belgians were in with a chance in the very first minute with a lightning foray into the striking circle but failed to strike the target. The Indian defence was kept busy for the most part of the opening quarter but managed to soak up the pressure admirably.

Harendra Singh opted to play Salima Tete and Lalremsiami in midfield even as the Indians failed to create too many attacks of substance despite earning a couple of short corners in the fourth minute. Navneet Kaur's slap shot was stopped by the Belgian PC defense.

The Belgians, meanwhile, earned their first penalty corner in the 13th minute but failed to break the goalless deadlock.

Navneet Kaur picked up a five-minute yellow card for a body push on Belgian captain Alix Gerniers in the 19th minute but the hosts were unable to make the most of the one-player advantage.

Savita Punia, who missed the match against Argentina owing to illness made a stunning save in the 34th minute but failed to stop the rebound from being directed in by Alexia Serstevens.

Louise Dewaet who played her part during the opening goal scored the second for her team beating Savita from close range to give Belgium a 2-0 lead in the 36th minute.

The Indians very nearly conceded a third goal midway through the third quarter as the Belgians began a wave of unrelenting attacks but a diving Savita thwarted the effort.

A vital review from Navneet Kaur for a dangerous ball helped the Indians earn their third short corner in the 44th minute but the Women in Blue lost their referral after asking for a follow-up short corner.

Goalkeeper Aisling D'Hooghe was tested by the Indians early in the final quarter but just about managed to keep the ball out of harm's way allowing Belgium to pick up full points in their Hockey Pro League game.

India remains in sixth spot in Hockey Pro League ahead of second-leg matches in Antwerp

Salima Tete's speedy runs helped the Indians attack Belgium in the Hockey Pro League

The Belgian girls walloped the United States 5-1 on Wednesday before defeating India in Antwerp.

As a result of the two back-to-back wins, Belgium, who were at the bottom of the points table now has six points from as many games and occupies the seventh position.

The Indian girls occupy the sixth position having amassed 9 points from 10 matches.

Harendra Singh's team have quite a task on their hands as they now play Belgium again in the second leg game of the Hockey Pro League mini-tournament on May 25 before facing off against Argentina a day later.

Salime Tete and company had lost 0-5 to Argentina in their first match. Meanwhile, Argentina defeated the United States 5-4 in a close match earlier on Thursday.