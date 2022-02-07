FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 draw to take place on February 17

The main draw for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will be released on February 17. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) made the announcement on February 7 (Monday).

The pools for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's World Cup will be decided during the draw ceremony slated to be held on February 17, at 3:30 pm (IST). The draw event will take place at the facilities of the Museu Nacional de la Ciència i de la Tècnica de Catalunya (MNACTEC), in Terrassa, Spain.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil will conduct the event. Weil and he will be accompanied by Spanish international player Berta Bonastre, and former international player and coach Santi Freixa.

The prestigious hockey World Cup is scheduled to take place between July 1 and 17, 2022 in Spain and the Netherlands. A total of 16 teams will be in the fray for the title at the mega-event.

In the last edition of the competition in 2018, the Netherlands claimed the title by winning the final against Ireland.

Teams that have qualified for FIH Hockey Women's World Cup

A dominant performance from the Indian hockey team earned them a World Cup spot during the 2022 Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman on January 24.

India, along with Japan, South Korea and China, fetched an automatic qualification for the 2022 FIH World Cup during the Asia Cup hockey tournament.

Meanwhile, Argentina, Canada and Chile as well as Australia and New Zealand are a few other nations to have qualified for the World Cup.

Chile scripted history during the Women’s Pan Am Cup held last month, as the host nation secured their first-ever qualification for the FIH World Cup. The South African hockey team have also confirmed their qualification for the mega-event.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar