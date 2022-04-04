FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2022: India beat Germany 2-1 to secure quarterfinals berth

The Indian women's hockey team outplayed Germany 2-1 to register their second successive win at the ongoing FIH Junior Women's World Cup. The match was held in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday (April 3).

Goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam stood tall at the goal post. Meanwhile, Lalremsiami (2') and Mumtaz Khan (25') scored a goal each to provide India with an outstanding victory in their second pool D match.

India held their nerves in the tense final moments to win the match. With this win, the Salima Tete-led Indian side secured their quarterfinal spot in the marquee event.

Bichu Devi was adjudged the player of the match for restraining the German side's chances of slipping into the goalpost.

Bichu said after the match:

"It was amazing to make the penalty stroke save. Keep on working hard and you will achieve the results. It was an exciting match and we are happy to have won this."

The Indian Junior Women's hockey team kickstarted the FIH Women's Junior World Cup campaign on a high as well. They defeated Wales 5-1 in their first pool D match on Saturday (April 2).

India will now square off against Malaysia on April 5. Earlier, Malaysia finished with a 3-3 draw against Wales and will be hoping to put up a good performance against India.

FIH Junior Women's World Cup: Match schedule & timings

The Indian hockey squad is grouped alongside Germany, Malaysia, and Wales in Pool D.

The fixtures for the junior women's hockey team are as follows:

Match 1: India vs Wales (India won 5-1)

Date: April 2, 2022; Timings: 12:30pm IST

Match 2: India vs Germany (India won 2-1)

Date: April 3; Timings: 02:30pm IST

Match 3: India vs Malaysia

Date: April 5, 2022; Timings: 07:00pm IST

Live streaming details:

All 2022 Junior Women's World Cup matches can be streamed on https://watch.hockey as well as on the FanCode app.

Also read: FIH Pro League 2021/22: Hockey India announces revised dates for India vs Germany matches

Edited by Aditya Singh