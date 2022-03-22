FIH Women's Junior World Cup: Indian skipper Salima Tete speaks about team's preparations

The Salima Tete-led 20-member Junior Women's Hockey Team is all set for the upcoming FIH Women's Junior World Cup. The World Cup is slated to take place from April 2 to April 13, 2022 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The 20-year-old shed light on the team's preparations and training sessions ahead of the marquee event. Salima also spoke about the captain role that she is set to take on at the FIH Women's Junior World Cup.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Salima Tete said:

"As a captain, I will look to help my teammates at any point they need me to step in. I will also look to make good combinations with the players. We have a few experienced players in our team including Lalremsiami, Sharmila, and Ishika Chaudhary. We will all discuss together how we can take the team forward and improve our gameplay together. My role will be to take the team together alongside me."

She added:

"We had a practice match with the senior team, which really helped us a lot. A lot of players in our squad also received opportunities to make their debuts at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22. We have taken full advantage of these opportunities to motivate ourselves and be ready for the tournament."

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Read more: Hockey India names 20-member Indian Junior Women's Team to be Captained by Salima Tete and Vice Captained by Ishika Chaudhary since the beginning of the campaign from 2 April 2022 onwards.Read more: hockeyindia.org/news/hockey-in… Hockey India names 20-member Indian Junior Women's Team to be Captained by Salima Tete and Vice Captained by Ishika Chaudhary since the beginning of the campaign from 2 April 2022 onwards. Read more: hockeyindia.org/news/hockey-in…

The Indian hockey squad is grouped alongside Germany, Malaysia, and Wales in Pool D.

Despite strong competition in the group stage, Indian vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary is confident about the team's chances. She also spoke about her role as a vice-captain. Ishika said:

"I feel confident of being named as the vice-captain of the team. We have been playing together for some time. As a team, we have a good understanding. We are also young, so we are very excited and full of energy. Hence, I know I have the support system that I need to help me with the responsibility and I cannot wait for the tournament to begin."

Lalremsiami, who has been an integral part of the Indian Senior Women's squad, also spoke on how her experience of playing at the senior level will help her at the Junior World Cup. The 20-year-old said:

"I have played with the senior women's team for some time now but I am grateful to receive the opportunity to be a part of the Junior Women's Team for the tournament. I know what my role is in the team and I always want to help all my teammates."

Lalremsiami added:

"There are a few players in our team who don't have as much game experience. My biggest role would be to guide these players and to help them adapt to the pressure. I will look to help the team in recognising when we have to go for the attack, and when we need to defend, and will take any and every responsibility that comes my way."

FIH Junior Women's World Cup: Match schedule

The fixtures for the junior women's hockey team are as follows:

Match 1: India vs Wales

Date: April 2, 2022

Match 2: India vs Germany

Date: April 3, 2022

Match 3: India vs Malaysia

Date: April 5, 2022

Hockey India named a group of 28 probables for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup on February 28.

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akashata Abaso Dekhale, Neelam

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nikita Toppo

Also read: Austria replaces Russia at FIH Women's Junior World Cup

Edited by Ritwik Kumar