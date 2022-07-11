FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India lose 0-1 to Spain to bow out of medal contention, will take on Canada next

The Indian women's hockey team suffered defeat to bow out of the 2022 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup medal contention on Sunday (July 10). The Savita Punia-led side went down 0-1 to co-hosts Spain in their must-win crossover match.

Marta Segu (57') who was the lone goal scorer, handed Spain the win in the dying minutes of the match.

Speaking after the match, skipper Savita Punia said:

"Of course this match was tough. Both teams played well...and had the same chances. We made one mistake in the defence department and they extended their lead. It's part of the Game. It's upsetting and most importantly we played as a unit."

Speaking about the areas the team will look to assess, Savita said:

"We will focus on ourselves, especially our Penalty Corner (PC) and defence most importantly."

Although the results were not in India's favor, Navjot Kaur achieved a new milestone during the ongoing 2022 FIH Women's World Cup match against Spain. She has now represented India in 200 international matches.

Delighted by the feat, Navjot said:

“When I picked up the Hockey stick, I just wanted to wear the Indian jersey and now I complete 200 matches for India that too at the World Cup, I am truly honoured. Now, all we need is a win against Spain to make this day even more momentous. We are mentally and physically ready for the challenge.”

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia How’s the Josh? As high as it can get!🤩



While competing as a midfielder in the ongoing match against Spain at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and the Netherlands 2022, Navjot Kaur has now achieved 200 International caps! How’s the Josh? As high as it can get!🤩While competing as a midfielder in the ongoing match against Spain at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and the Netherlands 2022, Navjot Kaur has now achieved 200 International caps! https://t.co/UF9tjuKao5

India will next take on Canada on Tuesday (July 12) for the ninth to 16th place classification match.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey upcoming fixtures

India vs Canada:

Date: July 11, 2022 Timings: 9:30 pm (Local time)

Match Date and Timing according to Indian Standard Time (IST)

Date: July 12, 2022 Timings: 01:00am

FIH Women's World Cup 2022:

Streaming details

All the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches are being telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

