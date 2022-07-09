FIH Women's World Cup 2022: "We will give our everything to qualify for quarter-finals" - Skipper Savita Punia ahead of India's match against Spain

After mixed results in Pool B matches at the ongoing 2022 FIH Women's World Cup, the Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team are eying a quarterfinals berth through a must-win match against Spain on July 10.

Spain finished second in Pool C in the cross-over match of the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup at Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.

India are placed third behind New Zealand and England in the FIH Women's World Cup Pool B points table with two points from three matches, including two draws and one loss.

Speaking about the the tourmanemt so far, as well as the match against Spain, skipper Savita Punia said:

"We knew the pool matches were going to be really tough. We fought hard and never gave up, but it's just that the results haven't been in our favour."

She further added:

"However, we should quickly put it behind us, and focus on what's next. We are still in contention and will give our everything to qualify for the quarter-finals."

Vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka also spoke about the team's performance and emphasized the need to assess the areas of concern to earn a quarterfinal berth.

"I think we could have played a lot better in the three matches we played. We created many chances in the pool stage, especially in the last game, but our conversion was not up to the mark. So, we certainly have to improve on our conversion, we have to be more clinical. At the end, it's all about converting those opportunities."

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey upcoming fixtures

India vs Spain:

Date: July 10, 2022 Timings: 9:30 pm (Local time)

Match Date and Timing according to Indian Standard Time (IST)

Date: July 11, 2022 Timings: 01:00am

