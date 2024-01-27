Four-Nation Tournament: India registers 3-0 win over hosts South Africa

The Indian Men's Hockey Team extended their fine run in the Four-Nation Tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory over hosts South Africa on Friday.

India made three changes to their lineup, replacing goalkeeper Pawan Malik with the experienced Krishan Pathak. They also replaced Akashdeep Singh and Gurjant Singh with Abhishek and young Araijeet Singh Hundal, who made his first starting lineup appearance for the nation.

India's line-up consisted of captain Harmanpreet Singh, goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

The Men in Blue earned a penalty corner early in the game. Captain Harmaneept Singh rose to the occasion and converted the penalty corner to hand India a 1-0 lead in the game.

Abhishek got past the South African goalkeeper and scored a field goal in the 13th minute to double India's lead. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side were 2-0 up at the end of the first quarter.

In the 30th minute, Sumit found the back of the net to extend India's lead to 3-0. The South African defence was at their best throughout the second quarter except for the last-minute error, which cost them a goal.

The Indian defence proved to be rock solid throughout the game, denying all of South Africa's chances. They maintained their 3-0 lead till the final whistle and defeated South Africa away from home.

South Africa Tour Preparation Series: Full List of Fixtures & Match Timings (All Timings in IST)

Saturday, January 20

Friendly - South Africa vs France, 7:30 pm

Monday, January 22

Friendly - India vs France, 2:30 pm

Only Test - South Africa vs Netherlands, 11:15 pm

Wednesday, January 24

Friendly - India vs France, 2:30 pm

Friday, January 26

Friendly - Netherlands vs France, 8:00 pm

Only Test - South Africa vs India, 9:30 pm

Sunday, January 28

Friendly - Netherlands vs India, 2:00 pm

Friendly - South Africa vs France, 9:00 pm