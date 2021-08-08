From grassroots programs to building state-of-the-art infrastructure, Odisha paves the way for a brighter hockey future

There has been a lot of buzz about the Odisha model after the Indian hockey team's success at the Tokyo Olympics. Everyone is talking about the sponsorships that the govt. gave to Hockey India, but not many know about Odisha's love for hockey and how it started. Let's discover the reason behind the state becoming a household name in sports and the way forward.

Owing to a mutual decision, Hockey India and Sahara, the then sponsors of the Indian team, parted ways in January 2017. Hockey India didn’t have a sponsor then but in a first, the Govt. of Odisha, led by the visionary leader Naveen Patnaik, came forward to support a sport that had lost its glory.

Odisha’s love for hockey started way back in 2014 when they became the first state to have a team in the Hockey India League and eventually went on to win it in 2017. From hosting major international tournaments to producing world-class hockey players, Odisha has done it all.

The state boasts big names like three-time Olympian Dilip Tirkey and current vice-captain of the Indian team Birendra Lakra, to name a couple. In this Olympics, Odisha had four players from the state representing India. Lakra and Deep Grace Ekka were appointed joint vice-captains of the men’s and women’s teams respectively.

The news has been all over the media on how Naveen Patnaik helped the Indian hockey teams with their sponsorship and helped them regain their lost glory. But not many know what Odisha has done behind the scenes.

Their grassroots program has been one of the major reasons why Odisha has never stopped producing top-class hockey players. We take a look at the steps they have taken to keep alive the glory of hockey.

AstroTurfs in all 17 blocks of Sundargarh district

Just before the World Cup in 2018, Naveen Patnaik announced hockey AstroTurf to be laid out in all 17 blocks of Sundargarh. Until 2018, there were only four AstroTurfs in the district. The improved facilities would bring more opportunities for budding players to play on the designated hockey surface.

Odisha will also be hosting the 2023 Hockey World Cup, with Rourkela set to be a joint host alongside Bhubaneswar.

Speaking about the HWC in 2023, Sydney 2000 Olympian Lazarus Barla, who has taken stock of the situation very closely in Rourkela, says:

“This tournament is a tribute for the people of Sundargarh, who have loved hockey all throughout their life. The biggest hockey stadium that is going to be constructed here in Rourkela will inspire more young kids to take up hockey as a sport.”

For the people of Odisha, hockey is a way of life

The love that the people of Odisha had for hockey was one of the major reasons why Naveen Patnaik decided to adopt it as a sport in the state.

For the people of Sundargarh and the entire tribal belt in Odisha, hockey isn’t just a game, it’s an emotion. You would hardly find a family that doesn’t have hockey players.

“Everyone in Sundargarh plays hockey. Every household has at least one player irrespective of whatever job they do,” says Rahul Ekka, a national-level hockey player from Odisha and resident of Sundargarh.

The century-old "Khasi" tournament

We have seen tournaments taking place all over India where winners are either awarded cash prizes or trophies. But in Sundargarh, the case isn’t the same.

Here, people play a unique tournament, where the winning team is awarded a "Khasi". In Odia, Khasi means goat. Yes, a goat! Not only goats, but people here also play for chicken and eggs.

“For us, what matters is that we play hockey. We really don’t want any cash prizes for hockey. This tradition has been going on for many years and we want to keep it alive,” says 52-year old Ranjan Kujur, who still keeps playing in the Khasi tournament.

Needless to mention, all the hockey greats and Olympians that Odisha has produced, including Olympic medallists Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, are from Sundargarh and have played enough Khasi tournaments in their younger days.

Images from the Khasi tournament

"Khasi tournaments are the place where we learn hockey. The kind of exposure and learning that this tournament gives can’t be found in any other tournament. After all, the love of people for each other in our area is what binds us to play hockey daily. People here can't live without playing hockey," says Dilip K Sa, a national hockey goalkeeper from Sundargarh district.

Odisha’s rich haul at National Championships

Since the inception of the Hockey India National Championships, Odisha has been dominating the Sub Jr. and Jr. levels. It also finished in third place at the 2016 Senior National Championships where top teams like the Railways, PSPB and Air India competed.

Junior Indian hockey camps have always had major representation from Odisha and continue to do so. Currently, there are six players from the state in the Junior Men’s India camp and four in the women’s division.

Sports Minister Sri Tusharkanti Behera says, “The Odisha Government has also left no stone unturned to support the game in the state. Budding talents have been nurtured at the sports hostels run by the government. Hockey has become a way of life for the people in many districts such as Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik believes that investment in youth is an investment in the future, and he has been doing that for a decade. Setting up high-performance centers in different sports in partnership with top corporates, Odisha's Model is certainly one to follow.

“The Government of Odisha also provisioned the highest amount of expenditure of its sports budget for the development of Hockey. In the last two decades, Odisha has made a tremendous addition in the Hockey Sports infrastructure in the state that no other state of the country has made,” added the dynamic Sports Minister of Odisha.

Odisha’s hockey HPC at Kalinga Stadium, created in partnership with Tata, has started creating world-class players to represent India in the future. The facilities at the HPC are no less than an Indian camp. With physios, masseurs and coaches always around the young kids, it will surely improve their performance and help them succeed at the highest level.

With so much hype like never before, it remains to be seen if Indian hockey can achieve new heights and attract more money. The performance of both the men’s and women’s teams has inspired many and will continue to do so. The 18 bronze medals will go to 18 different places in India and will surely help hockey regain its glory!

