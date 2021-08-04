How Amit Rohidas’ penalty corner defending has been like a second goalkeeper for Team India

Team India has conceded a lot of penalty corners in this Olympics, but one man has always been to the rescue. None other than Odisha lad Amit Rohidas. Yes, let's not forget "The Wall", PR Sreejesh too, who has been instrumental in every game India has played.

"The team has the experience of playing them in recent times. We are ready for the challenge."



Indian Men's Hockey Skipper, Manpreet Singh says that the team is ready for Germany.https://t.co/xO5w7aNZFb#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021

Former international goalkeeper Mrinal Choubey said that Amit has been doing the job of the second goalkeeper for India after PR Sreejesh. Not everyone has the guts to do the suicidal run in front of a ball coming in at a speed of 150-160 km/hr. Running in straight and defending the flick with a stick which comes like a bullet is not everyone’s cup of tea. Had there been no Amit in the team, the job would have been more difficult for Indian custodian Sreejesh.

“Amit’s speed and agility has been unmatched since childhood. For any first rusher, getting off the line quickly and reaching near the flicker requires a lot of explosive power. Amit used to spend a lot of time in the gym and he continues to do so. I hope he continues this magic forever and helps Team India win numerous games,” says his best friend, Stanley Victor Minz, with whom he played together in the Hockey India League.

Born in the same village as triple Olympian and former India captain Dilip Tirkey, Amit made his India debut way back in 2013, but couldn’t cement his place in the senior team. He then again went back to polishing his skills and played in the Hockey India League for Ranchi Rays and then for Kalinga Lancers. He was also a regular member of the Railways team in the domestic circuit.

Had there been no HIL, Amit wouldn’t have been in Tokyo today

Amit’s heroics in the 2016-17 edition of the Hockey India League earned him a place in the national team. The then captain of Kalinga Lancers, Moritz Furste, regarded Amit as the best first-rusher in the world. Since then Amit has never looked back. The 27-year old recently played his 100th game for India, along with his state mate Birendra Lakra, who played his 200th on the same day.

Amit Rohidas has been rock solid in defense

Former Indian captain and goalkeeper AB Subbaiah holds Amit in very high regard. He is ecstatic about Amit’s performance as a first-rusher and a defender too. Subbaiah was also part of the Kalinga Lancers’ coaching and management team in 2016-17 HIL.

Also read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/hockey/news-sjoerd-marijne-s-twitter-account-gets-verified-gains-25k-followers-srk-s-tweet

“Amit has put his body on the line every time the team needed him. In fact, in this Olympics, whenever Amit was off the pitch, mostly India has conceded a penalty corner goal. His presence bolsters the Indian defense, especially during penalty corners,” said former Olympian Lazarus Barla.

It’s not the first time or first tournament where Amit has been the main man for India. His efforts have sometimes gone unnoticed but he has always delivered without fail.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

“In every team, a first rusher’s role is crucial. It becomes very easy for a goalkeeper when his first rusher deflects the ball away from the flicker. As goalkeepers, we always expect the first rushers to divert the flicks in our direction and block the other side to which we cannot reach. Amit has done exactly the same for India,” says goalkeeper Pankaj Rajak, who represented India at the 2016 South Asian Games.

As all experts suggest, we find that Amit will have the most crucial role tomorrow if India wants to break the jinx and bring home a medal after 41 long years. For one last time in this sporting extravaganza, both Sreejesh and Team India will be rooting for Amit’s heroics in the penalty corner defense.

Also read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/hockey/are-indian-men-s-hockey-team-defenders-dependable-enough

The Indian men are set to face Germany in the bronze medal match tomorrow at the Tokyo Olympics. Germany's penalty corner specialists will definitely have some plans to get rid of Amit’s run. It remains to be seen if he can still take blows on his body and help the team come out victorious.

Edited by Prem Deshpande