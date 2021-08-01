"The Great Wall of India": Fans laud PR Sreejesh over heroic semi-final performance against Great Britain

Indian fans were jubilant on Sunday as PV Sindhu's bronze medal was followed by a historic win for the Indian men's hockey team. Once again it was the Wall of India that stepped up to the challenge thrown at him by Great Britain.
Despite taking an early lead in the game, India was kept under pressure by Great Britain. GB had many penalty corners which were all well defended by the Indian team and their star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.
His presence in the team is of huge importance. After giving over a decade of his life to Indian hockey, he could very well be on his way to getting the greatest reward of his career soon - an Olympic medal.
Here's what happened during the thrilling game against Great Britain.
India pull-off great win against Great Britain at the Olympics
In what was the most important game in Indian hockey after a decade, the team put in terrific work to get the better of their opponents. Having scored early, the Indians were constantly under pressure from Great Britain's attack. However, Sreejesh's brilliance and defensive strength kept the Indian team in the match.
They conceded a goal towards the end of the 4th quarter and at 2-1 the match was poised on a knife-edge. The penalty corners numbers were piling on from GB.
PR Sreejesh organized his defense and pulled off some wonderful saves to keep the opponents at bay. Just when it looked like India would concede the second goal, Hardik Singh drove the ball towards Great Britain's goal and scored a stunner to seal the win for India.
Fans react to PR Sreejesh's brilliance at the game against Great Britain
In what was a historic win for team India, PR Sreejesh played the role of a savior once again. The Indian keeper had to defend 8 penalty corners during the game. The fans were thankful for the brilliant performance from Sreejesh. They took to Twitter to congratulate him and Team India on their fantastic victory over Great Britain.
