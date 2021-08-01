"The Great Wall of India": Fans laud PR Sreejesh over heroic semi-final performance against Great Britain

Indian fans were jubilant on Sunday as PV Sindhu's bronze medal was followed by a historic win for the Indian men's hockey team. Once again it was the Wall of India that stepped up to the challenge thrown at him by Great Britain.

Despite taking an early lead in the game, India was kept under pressure by Great Britain. GB had many penalty corners which were all well defended by the Indian team and their star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

His presence in the team is of huge importance. After giving over a decade of his life to Indian hockey, he could very well be on his way to getting the greatest reward of his career soon - an Olympic medal.

Here's what happened during the thrilling game against Great Britain.

India pull-off great win against Great Britain at the Olympics

In what was the most important game in Indian hockey after a decade, the team put in terrific work to get the better of their opponents. Having scored early, the Indians were constantly under pressure from Great Britain's attack. However, Sreejesh's brilliance and defensive strength kept the Indian team in the match.

They conceded a goal towards the end of the 4th quarter and at 2-1 the match was poised on a knife-edge. The penalty corners numbers were piling on from GB.

PR Sreejesh organized his defense and pulled off some wonderful saves to keep the opponents at bay. Just when it looked like India would concede the second goal, Hardik Singh drove the ball towards Great Britain's goal and scored a stunner to seal the win for India.

Fans react to PR Sreejesh's brilliance at the game against Great Britain

In what was a historic win for team India, PR Sreejesh played the role of a savior once again. The Indian keeper had to defend 8 penalty corners during the game. The fans were thankful for the brilliant performance from Sreejesh. They took to Twitter to congratulate him and Team India on their fantastic victory over Great Britain.

This Sunday surely rocks!😊



For the 1st time in 49 years Indian men's #hockey team enters #Olympic semifinals after beating #GreatBritain 3-1.



Special Congratulations to #PRSreejesh -the great wall of India- who stood tall & made all the difference.#ChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/DKfKmJBgWC — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) August 1, 2021

PR Sreejesh - The Great Wall of India. What a performance again🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LkjNaefnfi — Pt. Donny VDB Jha (@VdbJha) August 1, 2021

PR Sreejesh, The great wall of India.



Still standing tall and making all the difference. ❤️#Hockey #Olympics pic.twitter.com/6cuZjnjdEO — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 1, 2021

PR Sreejesh is the Hero of this Win for #TeamIndia in this #Hockey Quarterfinal match against Britain. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/OxKu9FuX7T — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 1, 2021

In tears now.. What A Performance@TheHockeyIndia #GoForGold

PR SREEJESH you were the star.

Take a bow to this wall. pic.twitter.com/FKk3r4KeGf — 🖤 (@_Nikkified) August 1, 2021

P in PR Sreejesh stands for PAPA, complete dominance hai yrrrrrrrrr!!!!@16Sreejesh 🥳🥳🥳🥳

Bow down to king 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️ — Can_ishk ? (@Kaniphile) August 1, 2021

Indian Men's hockey team in Olympics' semi-final after 49 years. What a day for India at Olympics. PR Sreejesh was exceptional throughout the tournament in being the wall and defending the goals !!#IndiaAtTokyo2020 #Olympics #hockeyindia #Hockey — rahul_pranav07 (@RPranav07) August 1, 2021

India into the Semis after 1972 Olympics..Wow!! Fantastic defense by India and PR Sreejesh. India converting the counter attacks.Will history repeat itself after 1980? India having the momentum.Get ready Belgium 🇧🇪 India 🇮🇳 is coming... C'mon India#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Kanishk Johri (@KanishkJohri) August 1, 2021

PR Sreejesh ...that's it. What a goalkeeper. 3-1 and onto the semis. Let's goo ❤️🥳 #Hockey #TokyoOlympics2020 — Vansh Pahuja (@PahujaVansh) August 1, 2021

PR Sreejesh what a superstar he is for indian hockey.. Absolute Wall

Proud of this hockey team. after 49 years we are into semis.. @TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 — LalitMohan (@BeingLalit1827) August 1, 2021

