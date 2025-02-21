Germany manufactured their opening win of the Women's Hockey Pro League with a resounding 4-0 victory against a circumspect Indian side in their seventh game of the competition on Friday (February 21).

Amelie Wortmann helped Germany take an early lead before Janneke Schopman's team came hard at the Indians with a wave of attacks even as a heavy downpour came down at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Germans doubled their lead in the second quarter via a Sophia Schwabe backhander. Schwabe, who was the livewire for her team, scored a second with another tomahawk in the final quarter before Felicia Wiedermann sealed the deal for the visitors at the death.

Emma Davidsmeyer set up Amelie Wortmann with a well-directed cross at the back-post in the third minute. Wortmann beat Savita Punia on her second attempt to give the Germans an early lead before the rain came pelting down at the Kalinga Stadium.

The German girls earned their first penalty corner in the 10th minute, with Savita pulling off a save off Stine Kurz's drag flick. Davidsmeyer was in the thick of things, manufacturing yet another corner seconds later but Kurz fired the flick wide.

The unrelenting Germans won two more back-to-back corners, with Kurz's drag flick beating Savita the second time round, leaving it to Ishika Chaudhary to pull off a goalline save with her stick in the 12th minute.

Beauty Dung Dung failed to strike the target at the goalmouth after picking up a one-touch pass from Neha Goyal when the Indians stitched together their first attack in the 14th minute by playing fast give-and-go hockey.

Sophia Schwabe doubled Germany's tally after stealing a ball from Vaishnavi Phalke and advancing all by herself to direct a powerful tomahawk in the 18th minute.

Sharmila Devi tested Finja Starck from a narrow angle in the 28th minute off a pass from Navneet Kaur but it was the German goalkeeper who prevailed.

Beauty Dung Dung won her side a penalty corner immediately after half-time but Deepika's drag flick was wide off target. Udita was unable to beat the German defense with her slap shot when India won a penalty corner in the 39th minute.

Sophia Schwabe had all the time in the world to direct a stinging tomahawk that gave Savita in goal no chance whatsoever in the 47th minute.

Mumtaz Khan's goal was disallowed for dangerous play in the 56th minute but the Indians chose not to query the on-field decision with a video referral available.

Felicia Wiedermann slotted a penalty corner rebound into the back of the net in the 59th minute to pile on the misery for the home side.

The Indians, who now have four points from five games, play Germany for a second time in the Women's Hockey Pro League on Saturday.

Spain jump to second spot in Women's Hockey Pro League, the Netherlands thrash England 5-1

The Dutch thrashed England in the Women's Hockey Pro League at Bhubaneswar - Source: Hockey India

Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in a Women's Hockey Pro League game in Santiago del Estero on Thurday after having lost to Belgium 2-3 a day earlier.

Two back-to-back wins against India have propelled the Spanish girls to second position on the Pro League points table with 14 points from eight games.

The Netherlands began their India leg with an emphatic 5-1 win against England and now have 12 points from five matches.

China are on top of the Women's Hockey Pro League standings with 16 points from eight matches.

