"Golden days of India Hockey dominance returning" - Fans react as Indian men's team wins gold at Asian Games 2023

The Indian men's hockey defeated Japan in the Asian Games 2023 final to clinch a gold in Hangzhou. With this win, India have won total 95 medals at the continental meet this year, with this being their 22nd gold medal.

India were in sublime touch throughout the competition in Hangzhou. They started the competition with a massive 16-0 win against Uzbekistan, followed by a 16-1 win against Singapore, a 4-2 victory over Japan and a 10-2 thrashing of Pakistan.

India entered the semifinals after a 12-0 win over Bangladesh. In the final four round, they overcame a challenge from South Korea by defeating them 5-3. India met Japan once again in the final. This time, they improved their performance from the group stage and finished with a 5-1 victory.

Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek and Rohidas Amit scored goals for India in the team's win at the GSP Stadium. This victory also helped India qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here's how fans reacted to India's gold medal win in men's hockey:

India won their 4th gold medal in men's hockey at Asian Games events

India have been one of the most dominant teams in men's hockey competitions at the Asian Games. The Indian side won a landmark fourth gold medal in this sport today. Before the 2023 edition, the Indian team finished as the champions in the 1966, 1998 and 2014 Asian Games.

Harmanpreet Singh was the star of India's win today. He scored two goals against the Japanese team. Manpreet Singh opened the account for India in the 25th minute with a reverse flick. Harmanpreet scored the next goal, followed by goals from Amit Rohidas and Abhishek.

Harmanpreet scored the final goal for India and helped the team wrap up the contest with a 5-1 win. Seren Tanaka scored the only goal for Japan.