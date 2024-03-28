"Great honor for me" - PR Sreejesh on being appointed as co-chair of FIH Athletes Committee

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh expressed happiness on being appointed the co-chair of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Athletes Committee on Wednesday. Along with Sreejesh, Chile skipper Camila Caram will also co-chair the committee.

Their role will primarily revolve around providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of the players. The duo will also lead initiatives in areas like health and welfare, anti-doping, and social media.

Making his senior debut in 2006, PR Sreejesh has been the finest goalkeeper in India’s hockey history, with more than 300 appearances under his belt. In the 2014 Asian Games, he saved two penalty strokes against Pakistan in the final to help the country win a gold medal.

Then, he led India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, which reached the quarter-final. Moreover, the veteran played a key role in India clinching a bronze medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He also won the award of World Games Athlete of the Year for 2021.

On the other hand, Camila Caram also made her debut in 2006 and currently leads the Chile women’s team. So far, Caram has played 238 games for the national team.

Here’s what PR Sreejesh said on his induction as a co-chair of FIH Athletes Committee:

"Being part of the athletic committee itself is a great honor for me. Getting in as the co-chair is an added responsibility. I’m looking forward to working with Camila, and all the athletic committee members for the betterment of hockey players around the globe.”

Dilip Tirkey congratulates PR Sreejesh

On Thursday, Hockey India (HI) President Dilip Tirkey expressed his happiness after PR Sreejesh was appointed the co-chair of the FIH Athletic Committee.

“It is heartening to see PR Sreejesh assume a role with the FIH that would directly impact the lives of hockey players. A veteran like him will have the experience and perspective to advise on the betterment of athletes who have picked up hockey sticks around the world,” Tirkey said in a HI release.

HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh was also excited by the impact of Sreejesh on the young hockey players.

For the unintiated, Tirkey is the former captain of the Indian Hockey team. He was part of the 1998 and 2002 Asian Games, where India secured a gold and silver medal, respectively. He led the national team in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Tirkey assumed the role of HI President on September 23, 2022.