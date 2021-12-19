Harmanpreet Singh happy with teams performance at 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh was the hero of India's victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dhaka on Friday (December 17). Star performer and drag-flicker Harmanpreet converted both penalty corner chances and ended up scoring a brace for India. Harmanpreet Singh (9', 53') and Akashdeep Singh (42') were the the goal scorers for India.

"I think it is not about only Pakistan. What we are thinking whenever we get into the pitch we are playing against any team we feel the same. Even Pakistan are a very good team. They also got a lot of opportunities but are always happy to win against Pakistan," said Harmanpreet Singh after the team's victory against Pakistan.

Asian Hockey Federation @asia_hockey



* we missed a lot of opportunities in the first 2 quarters and this is something to improve .



* Pakistan is good team and they played well ,

#HeroACT2021 Harmanpreet Singh :* we missed a lot of opportunities in the first 2 quarters and this is something to improve .* Pakistan is good team and they played well , Harmanpreet Singh : * we missed a lot of opportunities in the first 2 quarters and this is something to improve .* Pakistan is good team and they played well ,#HeroACT2021 https://t.co/DQiVU6SPlJ

India outpowered Pakistan with a 3-1 scoreline in the ongoing 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. With two wins and one draw, team India consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Harmanpreet Singh speaks about team India's performance at Asian Champions Trophy 2021:

Harmanpreet Singh spoke about the positives and areas of improvement in the team after the win and credited the entire team's combined effort for India's unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Harmanpreet Singh fires the Penalty Corner into the goal, and India lead. 🔥



🇮🇳 1:0 🇵🇰



#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 7' C'monnnn! 💪Harmanpreet Singh fires the Penalty Corner into the goal, and India lead. 🔥🇮🇳 1:0 🇵🇰 7' C'monnnn! 💪Harmanpreet Singh fires the Penalty Corner into the goal, and India lead. 🔥🇮🇳 1:0 🇵🇰#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 https://t.co/CKQkVLarId

The Asian Champions Trophy is India's first international outing after their euphoric performance in Tokyo.

''We've got a lot of new players. We have not played for the last few months. This is our first tournament after Olympics. There are some new because of that. If you talk about performance, then we can improve on a lot of things. We can avoid cards and improve on that. For the future match, I think we can improve these kinds of things. We don't get any easy card and all whenever we get a chance we finish properly. It is all because of our hard work and also luck. The boys are doing really good and some of the new boys are doing really good. It is all about our hard work and whatever practice we are doing in Bangalore," said Harmanpreet Singh.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India vs Japan schedule, live streaming details

Edited by Rohit Mishra