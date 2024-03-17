Haryana, Mizoram register big-margin wins on Day 5 of Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024

Hockey Haryana thrashed Le Puducherry Hockey 22-0 in a Pool D contest on Sunday (March 17). Deepika (4', 11', 14', 15', 42' & 49') was the star performer, scoring six goals for Haryana. She scored four goals in the first quarter and one goal each in the third and fourth quarters.

Navneet Kaur (2', 33' & 45'), Neelam (15', 25' & 30'), Monika (17', 19' & 53'), and Sharmila Devi (35', 41' & 45') scored a hat-trick each, while Jyoti (32' & 33') scored a brace.

Neha Goyal (40') and Udita (42') scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana as they blanked Le Puducherry Hockey to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Karnataka 3-0 in a Pool E encounter to move a step closer to sealing a quarter-final berth. Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi found the back of the net in the 40th minute. Captain Lily Chanu Mayengbam scored a goal each in the 55th and 56th minutes to hand Manipur three full points.

The Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Chandigarh 6-1 in a Pool E contest. Dipti Lakra scored a couple of goals for Odisha, while captain Lilima Minz, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Marina Kujur, and Ajmina Kujur scored a goal each.

Priyanka, on the other hand, was the only goal-scorer for Hockey Chandigarh.

Hockey Punjab got the better of Hockey Himachal, winning 8-0. Taranpreet Kaur (6' & 22') and Devika Sen (33' & 41) scored two goals each. Meanwhile, captain Gurjit Kaur (5'), Shalu Mann (22'), Priyanka (26'), and Rajwinder Kaur (35') found the back of the net once each for Punjab.

In another Pool F encounter, Hockey Mizoram thrashed Hockey Rajasthan 20-2 to strengthen their position to qualify for the quarter-finals. National team player Lalremsiami (6', 29', 34', 36', 56' & 60') was the star player with six goals to her name.

Lalrinpuii (13', 15', 26', 51' & 57') scored five goals for Mizoram, while Lalneihpuii (14', 22' 49') found the back of the net thrice. Vanlalhriatpuii scored a couple of goals, and captain H Lalruatfeli, F.Lalbiaksiami, and Lalthantluangi put one goal each past the goalkeeper.

Usha Kumari (33') and captain Manisha Sharma (48') scored one goal each for Hockey Rajasthan in a losing cause.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 6 Fixtures (March 18) (All times in IST)

Here is the schedule for Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool D - Assam Hockey vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Goans Hockey vs Hockey Chandigarh, 8:45 AM

Pool F - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Mizoram, 10:30 AM

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan vs Hockey Himachal, 4:00 PM

