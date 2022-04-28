Hero Asia Cup 2022 to commence on May 23, Indian men's hockey team to kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan

The Hero Asia Cup 2022 men's hockey tournament will take place at GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium from May 23 to June 1, 2022, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Asian Hockey Federation (AFH) has released the schedule for the eight-team tournament.

India have been grouped alongside Pakistan, Japan and Indonesia in Pool A. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman and South Korea are grouped in Pool B. Indonesia, the host nation, will be participating in the Asia Cup for the first time ever.

The defending champions India will kickstart the 11th edition of the Asia Cup Men's Hockey campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the tournament, on May 23.

Team India are one of the most successful teams at the continental hockey tournament with three titles to their name, one each in 2003, 2007 and 2017. They are tied with Pakistan, who have also bagged three titles in 1982, 1985 and 1989, respectively.

However, South Korea has the most number of titles, with four, in 1994, 1999, 2009 and 2013.

The Indian men's hockey team are in fierce form after finishing home leg matches of the FIH Pro League 2021/22 at the top of the points table. The Amit Rohidas-led Indian men's team has had a phenomenal run and are currently placed first in the table with 27 points from 12 matches.

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022 Format

In the preliminary round, four teams in each pool will play each other once. The top four teams, two from each group, will go through to the Super 4s, where they will be competing against each other once. The top two teams will then battle it out for the prestigious hockey title.

The top three overall teams will qualify for the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 to be played in India.

Asia Cup Men's Hockey 2022: India Schedule

Match 1: India vs Pakistan

Date: May 23, 2022; Timing: 05:00 pm IST

Match 2: Japan vs India

Date: May 24, 2022; Timing: 05:00 pm IST

Match 2: India vs Indonesia

Date: May 26, 2022; Timing: 05:00 pm IST

