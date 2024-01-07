"Hockey is gaining back its popularity" - Karnataka player Aiyappa MB happy to see fans turning out in huge numbers to support the country [Exclusive]

Karnataka's hockey player Aiyappa MB has represented his state across various Hockey India Senior Men's National Championships between 2016 and 2019. He also played in the inaugural edition of the 5-a-side Senior National Championship in 2016.

Aiyappa was also part of the Hockey India League for a couple of seasons. He represented Ranchi Rays in the 2015 edition of the competition and played for the Jaypee Punjab Warriors in the Hockey India League 2016.

Sportskeeda caught up with Aiyappa MB during a tournament in Chennai. He spoke about several topics, including his experience with the Indian team, when he took up the sport, and about the sport gaining back its popularity in the country.

Aiyappa MB was all praise for Karnataka Hockey Team captain Nikkin Thimmaiah, who led the side in the 94th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2023 in Chennai.

Moreover, Aiyyapa and Thimmaiah were roommates during their stints with the Indian National Hockey Team. The former said:

"He is a very good motivator. We played together when we were playing for the Indian team and were room mates too. It was quite a good experience when we were in the Indian camp."

Aiyappa MB was glad to see the fans turn out in huge numbers to support the country during the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha and the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai last year.

Speaking about the sport gaining back its popularity, he said:

"Hockey is gaining back its popularity in some places. People are turning out in huge numbers in Odisha and Chennai. We even see people come for the games in Bangalore and Punjab but not every city is witnessing the same. However, the sport is gaining popularity nowadays compared to the past."

Aiyyapa also stated that Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay was his role model during his school days. He used to play Basketball before taking up Hockey. He opened up by saying:

"When I was in 7th standard, my role model was Dhanraj Pillai. I saw him on TV and I wanted to play hockey. Family tournaments were also a big motivation. My dad used to play in family tournaments and I also wanted to play."

When asked about the comparison and challenges between Hockey and Basketball, Aiyappa MB concluded by saying:

"I felt Basketball is easier when compared to Hockey. In my opinion, Hockey is a bit difficult and addictive compared to other games."