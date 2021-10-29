Hockey Haryana wins 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 title

Hockey Haryana bagged the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 title in Simdega, Jharkhand. Hockey Haryana overwhelmed hosts Hockey Jharkhand 3-2 in a close encounter to clinch the championship title on Friday.

Hockey Jarkhand opened their account first in the match as Deepika Soreng (5') scored early. But their defensive lapses gave Hockey Haryana two penalties that they converted.

It was Hockey Haryana's Neelam who scored them both in the 9th and 19th minute to attain an impressive 2-1 lead. A few minutes later, Seema (21') took charge to give the team a comfortable 3-1 lead in the summit clash.

Ropni Kumari scored in the 39th minute for Hockey Jharkhand via a penalty stroke.

The hosts tried and managed to block Hockey Haryana from scoring a goal in the third and fourth quarters of the match. The early edge in the match had snatched championship title chances from Hockey Jharkhand, therefore, finishing the tournament as runners-up.

Hockey Haryana had pulled off a comprehensive 10-0 win against Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the semi-final clash on Thursday. Whereas the hosts, Hockey Jharkhand, had sealed an easy 5-0 victory against Hockey Odisha to book their place in the summit clash.

Bronze medal match at the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021

Hockey Maharashtra recorded a comfortable 6-2 win against Hockey Chandigarh in the bronze medal clash. This match took place at the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 on Friday.

Utkarsha Nana Kale (8', 38'), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (14'), Shivani Sitaram Sahu (20', 53'), Ashwini Kolekar (27') exhibited a top notch performance to hand Hockey Chandigarh the third place finish.

Meanwhile, Khushdeep Kaur (35', 45') scored twice for Hockey Chandigarh. But they failed to be on par with Hockey Maharashtra's brilliance on the field and settled for a fourth-place finish in the tournament.

