Hockey India 6th Annual Awards: List of all winners ft. Hardik Singh and Salima Tete

Hardik Singh and Salima Tete were announced as the winners of Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2023 in the men's and women's categories, respectively, on Sunday. The sixth edition of the Hockey India annual awards took place in New Delhi to felicitate the best performers in 2023.

Hardik, who is also the Indian men’s team vice-captain, is a recipient of the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022 and 2023 FIH Player of the Year. The midfielder was a part of India’s bronze medal campaign at the Tokyo Olympics and gold-medal campaign at the 2022 Asian Games.

With more than 110 caps, the 25-year-old will be a key player for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Interestingly, Hardik also won the Midfielder of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Tete had earlier won the Asian Hockey Federation Emerging Player of the Year Award in 2023.

PR Sreejesh received the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, while Harmanpreet Singh won the Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year. The talented star, Abhishek won the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year.

The former hockey player and the son of Major Dhyan Chand, Ashok Kumar, received the lifetime achievement award. He scored a winning-goal against Pakistan to help India secure a title victory at the 1975 World Cup.

Furthermore, umpires and technical officials were also felicitated at the awards ceremony for their efforts throughout the year.

Hockey India 6th Annual Awards: List of award winners

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) - Salima Tete

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Men) - Hardik Singh

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year - P.R. Sreejesh

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year - Harmanpreet Singh

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year - Hardik Singh

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year - Abhishek

Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award - Ashok Kumar

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21) - Araijeet Singh Hundal

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21) - Deepika Soreng