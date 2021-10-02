Hockey India announces 30-member squad for senior men's national camp.

Hockey India have announced the 30-member core probable squad for the senior men's national coaching camp. It is scheduled to commence in SAI Bengaluru on October 4.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics was a game changer for Indian sporting history. The world witnessed a revival of Indian hockey, with the men clinching a bronze while the women's team finished fourth.

After a successful stint in Tokyo, the Indian men's core group will step into the new Olympic cycle keeping in view the 2024 Paris Summer Games. The core group for the national coaching camp comprises a mix of young and experienced players.

Chief Indian Hockey coach Graham Reid underlined the importance of moving forward from the medal celebrations

Speaking about the upcoming national coaching camp, chief coach Graham Reid emphasized that the players must now leave behind the success of Tokyo. He wants them to commence preparations for the upcoming 2022 sporting season.

"The players are coming off a long and well-deserved break. I believe they will be excited to be back in the National Camp and refocus on our goals for next year. We will be going through our performances in the Olympics both from the perspective of individual performances and as a team."

"Experiencing success in the Olympics is great but now I want the players to be mentally and physically ready for a hectic season in 2022 with some very important tournaments starting from the FIH Hockey Pro League in February. This camp will be more about strength and conditioning and we will look at making a slow start" said Graham Reid.

30 member Indian squad for senior Hockey men's national camp:

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shilanand Lakra, Suman Beck, Mandeep Mor, Ashis Kumar Topno.

