Hockey India announces 40-member core probable group for 63-day junior men’s national coaching camp

On Friday, June 14, Hockey India announced a 40-member core probable group for the upcoming 63-day junior men’s national coaching camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru from June 16, Monday.

Indian junior men’s team recently completed their European tour, playing against Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands club team Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push from May 20 to 29.

During the European tour, the Indian junior men’s team secured a 2-2 (4-2 SO) victory against Belgium in their first game but suffered a loss by 2-3 in the second match against the same opposition.

Furthermore, they continued their poor run, losing to Germany by 2-3 in the first game, but secured a win by 1-1 (3-1 SO) in their return fixture, concluding the tour on a mixed note.

The national camp in Bengaluru will be led by coach Janardhana CB and overseen by HI’s high-performance director Herman Kruis. The camp is scheduled to end on August 18.

“This camp is crucial for our preparation for future international competitions. We have a talented group of players, and the intensive training sessions will help them reach their full potential. Our goal is to develop a cohesive and formidable team ready to take on any challenge,” coach Janardhana CB said.

India's 40-member core-probable group

Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ashwani Yadav, Adarsh G, Ali Khan

Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Yogember Rawat, Manoj Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, Akash Sorong, Sundaram Rajawat, Anand Y, Talem Priyo Barta

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Rosan Kujur, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ritik Kujur, Ankush, Jeetpal, Chandan Yadav, Manmeet Singh, Vachan HA, Govind Nag, Bipin Billavara Ravi

Forwards: Mohit Karma, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Gursewak Singh.

