Hockey India announces list of players for upcoming Junior Women's National Camp 

Hockey India (HI) has named players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp which is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 17. A total of 66 players have been selected for the national camp which will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

The players have been selected keeping in mind the HI approved domestic junior events in 2021. The national camp is being conducted, eyeing the core probable list of players for the major upcoming domestic tournaments.

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman is making keen observations and changes required for the teams to stand out among the rest of the world.

While talking about the importance of the Junior Women's National Camp, Coach Schopman said:

"The list of players has been selected keeping in mind not only the upcoming Junior Women's tournaments this year, including the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 and the next World Cup scheduled for 2023 but also a long term vision for 2028 Olympic Games."

Schopman added:

"We wish to send our best team to the tournament and with the extended time in our hands, this camp will help us in recognising players that can showcase their talent on the big stage for the future. It is also a learning opportunity for everyone, and for us to ensure that we are ready for the challenge that lies in front of us."

Players named for Junior Women's Hockey National Camp

HI on Saturday named 66 players for the upcoming Junior Women's National Camp.

Khushboo, Preeti, Vaishnavi Phalke, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Rutuja Pisal, Aanchal Sahu, Anisha Sahu, Anjali Panwar, Chandana J, Kajal Bara, Kurmapu Ramya, Manita, Manveet Kaur, Monu, Pramodni Lakra, Sp Likitha, Mahima Tete, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Neelam, Mudugula Bhavani, Samiksha Saxena, Adira S, Ashwini Kolekar, Bharani Sathram, Dechamma Ganapathi, Dhapa Devi, Hema Singh, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Kalpana Kumari, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Sanjana, Madhuri Kindo, Momita Oram, Navneet Kaur, Neha Kumari, Nidhi, Palak, Priyanka, Shaya Kaveramma Ba, Shail Kumari Gupta, Anjana Dungdung, Swarnika Rawat, Tejaswini Dn, Vinamrata Yadav, Vishali Sharma, Priyanka Yadav, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Mary Kandulana, Taranpreet Kaur, Nikita Toppo, Sanskriti Sarwan, Nishi Yadav, Hina Bano, Ranji Kerketta, Ruchika Upadhyay, Deepika Soreng, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Neeraj Rana, Anjali Gautam, Hritika Singh, Soniya Kumre and Bhumiksha Sahu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Hockey India announces senior women's team core probable group for upcoming major tournaments

Edited by Aditya Singh