Hockey India announces special camp for goalkeepers ahead of Asian Games 2023

Hockey India has scheduled a special training camp for the country's leading men's goalkeepers ahead of the Asian Games 2023. These camps are going to be conducted by a well-known hockey goalkeeping coach, Dennis van de Pol, hailing from the Netherlands.

The first session is scheduled to take place from July 13-19, 2023, whereas the second session will start on September 7 and will last till the 14th of the month. The sessions will be concluded just before the Asian Games, scheduled for September this year.

Indian men's hockey team will participate in the week-long training camps at Bengaluru under the guidance of Craig Fulton, who is India's chief coach. The goalkeepers, who will attend the training camps include the likes of PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Pawan Malik.

Dennis van de Pol has conducted special camps before. Having experience of working with Drijver Goalie Academy and training the Dutch youth national teams, de Pol will look to bring his expertise to the Indian national team.

Hockey India excited to have Dennis van de Pol for the camp

In a statement, the president of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey expressed his delight at having the Dutch coach for the special camp.

"We are delighted to have Dennis van de Pol back in the training camp to work with the Indian Men's Hockey Team."

Furthermore, the former India defender emphasized the importance of having a skilled coach on the forum and how their experience can assist India to fine-tune their skills.

"This is a very important period in the year and having the best to help fine-tune your skills will be beneficial for the team. I am sure the camp will be quite intense and fruitful for the Indian men’s hockey team."

Van de Pol himself expressed his excitement to work with the Indian men's hockey team, while acknowledging the previous success of the team on various occasions. While commenting on his eagerness to commence the campaign, he added:

“I am looking forward to being back with the Indian men’s hockey team for a short camp. This is a fantastic squad and it is always very exciting to work with this team. We have previously had some excellent sessions, and I can’t wait to get started for the upcoming camp.”

