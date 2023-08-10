Hockey India launches U-17 sub-junior teams for boys and girls

In a groundbreaking move to bolster the prominence of hockey among the youth, Hockey India (HI) unveiled an ambitious plan by establishing sub-junior (U-17) teams for both boys and girls.

The announcement, delivered by Hockey India President and former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, came amid the spirited atmosphere of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy.

Tirkey, in his address during a press conference, emphasized the significance of reforming the coaching system, with a particular focus on youth development at the grassroots level.

"Hockey India is looking to implement some changes in the coaching system, especially for youth at the grassroots level," he said. "For the first time in Hockey India's history, we are taking a step to make grassroots hockey formidable."

This resounding commitment underpins HI's dedication to building a sturdy foundation for hockey's future luminaries.

“Sardar Singh will coach the U-17 boys team, and Rani Rampal will be coach for the girls," Tirkey added.

Traditionally, the U-21 age group has received substantial attention, but the newfound emphasis on the sub-junior level marks a progressive shift in Hockey India's approach.

The formation of U-17 Indian teams promises to nurture budding talent and instill the right blend of direction, exposure, and comprehension of hockey.

Expanding beyond the formation of teams, HI's forward-thinking agenda encompasses a special coaching camp and an array of international matches tailored exclusively for the national junior teams.

The coaching camp aims to lay the groundwork for a robust grassroots structure while immersing the budding stars in a high-performance milieu.

Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal take the helm as sub-junior team coaches

The dynamic duo of Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal, revered stalwarts of Indian hockey, will steer the U-17 boys' and girls' teams, respectively. Their invaluable experience and expertise are poised to guide and inspire young talents to excel on the grand stage.

In a strategic shift, Hockey India (HI) has chosen to tap into its reservoir of former players, affirming their belief in nurturing homegrown coaching talent. Bhola Nath Singh, expressing this paradigm shift, extended gratitude to Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal for embracing coaching roles.

Singh, embracing his new mantle, aims to enhance Indian hockey's player pool. Grateful for the opportunity, he highlighted the need for seamless transitions for emerging players, thus alleviating pressure on seniors.

Rani Rampal, the stalwart who led the Indian women's team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, eagerly anticipates coaching the junior side. Despite her stint with injuries, Rani defers retirement, reaffirming her commitment to the sport's progression.