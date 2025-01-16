Hockey India League: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

Kalinga Lancers, who rose the Hockey India League points table in style, now face bottom-placed Delhi SG Pipers in their seventh match of the season on Thursday (January 16).

Despite being winless thus far, the Delhi side has managed to notch up four points thanks to three drawn games, including a bonus point for a shootout win.

If Graham Reid's team manages to pull off a win, they will go level on points with the Lancers and Team Gonasika. On the other hand, a loss would cause irreparable damage to their Hockey India campaign.

Kalinga Lancers appeared to lose their bearings against the Hyderabad Toofans in the previous game before going down 1-5 in a match where two of Alexander Hendrickx's drag flicks hit the post.

Valentin Altenburg will know that the outcome of the game could have been very different had the penalty corners made their way into the back of the net. But he now needs to get his team to regroup.

Thierry Brinkman and Nicholas Bandurak will need to be at their very best in the attacking circle if the Lancers wish to return to winning ways.

The Delhi side continues to bank on Tomas Domene, who is currently the joint-highest scorer in the competition having netted 5 of the 10 goals his team has scored thus far.

Graham Reid will be hoping that Gareth Furlong too can find his scoring touch off penalty corners if Delhi SG Pipers are to move up on the Hockey India League points table.

Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers, Hockey India League match details

Match Details: Delhi SG Pipers vs UP Rudras, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Thursday, January 16, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers: Full Squads

Kalinga Lancers

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Toby Cotterill, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Sushil Dhanwar, Antoine Kina, Partap Lakra, Arthur van Doren, Enrique Gonzalez, Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski, Rosan Kujur, Rabichandra Moirangthem, Nicholas Bandurak, Mukesh Toppo, Roshan Minz

Forwards: Gursahibjit Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Thierry Brinkman, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami

Delhi SG Pipers

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Adarsh, Rennie Benjamin

Defenders: Joginder Singh, Corey Weyer, Varun Kumar, Gareth Furlong, Rohit, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Kingson Thokchom, Ankit Pal, Manjeet, Ky Willott, Lucas Toscani, Jake Whetton

Forwards: Tomas Domene, Ishrat Iktidar, Koji Yamasaki, Aditya Lalage, Sumit Kumar, Dilraj Singh, Saurabh Anand Khushwaha

Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers: Prediction

With both teams desperate for a win, a fast and furious contest is on the cards. Delhi SG Pipers have little choice but to commit personnel up-front as anything less than a win will not help their cause.

The Lancers have the quality in their ranks to be among the best in the competition but need to perform on the day. Valentin Altenburg's team needs to get over the big defeat in their previous game knowing they have the edge in a must-win encounter.

Score Prediction: Delhi SG Pipers 1 - 3 Kalinga Lancers

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

