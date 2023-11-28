Hockey India names 39-member group for Men's National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru

Hockey India named a 39-member group on Tuesday (November 28) that'll be part of the Men's National Coaching Camp.

The coaching camp will commence on November 29 at SAI Bengaluru and will serve as a preparatory camp ahead of the upcoming tournament.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team's next competitive tournament will be the 5 National Tournament against hosts Spain, Germany, France and Belgium. The event is scheduled to commence on Friday (December 15) and will take place in Valencia.

Talking about the upcoming camp and the National Championship in Chennai, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying in a press release:

“It was a long break from the National Camp after a successful outing in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Most of the players from the team played the National Championship in Chennai, and I too got a chance to watch some of the young and upcoming players closely. We will now assemble in SAI, Bengaluru with a fresh perspective to our preparations for the Paris Olympics.”

Fulton added:

“As I have maintained, it is a process and we will revisit our Asian Games campaign and understand how we can do better as a team and work towards that."

The Indian team captain Harmanpreet Singh also had his say as they return to the camp on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was quoted as saying in the press release:

“The past few weeks were great, as we got to spend quality time with family and also had a great outing playing for our home state at the National Championship in Chennai. Now, we return to the camp yearning to be a better team."

India's core group Men's National Coaching Camp

Here is the list of players in India’s 39-member core group for the en's National Coaching Camp:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh.

Forwards: S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Pawan Rajbhar.