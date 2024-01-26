Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for junior men's national coaching camp

Hockey India named a 40-member squad for the junior men's national coaching camp on Thursday, January 25. The camp is scheduled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

The 40-member squad for the junior men's national coaching camp will assemble in Bengaluru on January 29. Janardhana C B will serve as the coach during the 20-day-long camp that will conclude on February 17.

The 40-member squad was selected based on player's performances in the domestic tournaments held in 2023.

Speaking about the upcoming camp and player selection, coach Janardhana C B was quoted as saying to Hockey India in a press release:

“The selection process was rigorous, considering their performances in the domestic championships. However, I am confident that the selected 40 players bring a wealth of talent and dedication to the table. Now, as we gear up for the coaching camp, our focus will be on refining skills, instilling tactical awareness, and fostering a winning mentality among these young athletes."

India's 40-member squad for junior men's national coaching camp

Here is India's 40-member squad for the junior men's national coaching camp scheduled to take place in Bengaluru:

Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ashwani Yadav, Adarsh G, and Ali Khan.

Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Yogember Rawat, Manoj Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, Akash Sorong, Sundaram Rajawat, Anand . Y, and Talem Priyo Barta.

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Rosan Kujur, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ritik Kujur, Ankush, Jeetpal, Chandan Yadav, Manmeet Singh, Vachan H A, Govind Nag, and Bipin Billavara Ravi.

Forwards: Mohit Karma, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, and Gursewak Singh.

