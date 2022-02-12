Hockey India names 65 players for Junior Men's National Camp

Hockey India (HI) announced on Saturday 65 players for the upcoming Junior Men's National Camp. The hockey camp is slated to take place from February 14-25 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

The players have been selected on the basis of their performances at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 as well as other HI-sanctioned domestic junior events held last year.

The camp is being conducted to shortlist 33 core probables for the upcoming tournaments lined up for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey team in 2022.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of the national camp.

"The camp will be quite helpful for us in determining the talents who are ready to move up to the next step," Reid was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release. "We wish to be prepared for the upcoming competitions and our aim is to send our best team for every tournament that we play.

"It is also a learning opportunity for young players, and for them to get an understanding of the challenges that are in store for them at the highest level," he added.

Players named for Junior Men's Hockey National Camp

GOALKEEPERS :

Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Deepak, Himwaan Sihag, Mohith H.S, Sahil, Prathik Nigam, Ankit Malik.

DEFENDERS :

Sharda Nand Tiwari, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Albert Dungdung, Amandeep Lakra, Aravind, Atish Dodrai, Gujot Singh, Kaviarasan R, Navjot Singh, Pritam Toppo, Ravneet Singh, Rohit and Sachin Dungdung.

MIDFIELDERS :

Vishnu Kant Singh, Ankit Pal, Abdul Ahad, Akash, Ankush, Ashim Tirkey, Denis, Kerketta, Dhilipan, Jaswinder Singh, Pankaj, Pradeep Singh, Prasenjit Dev, Rajbeer Singh, Rajinder Singh, Turtan Minz, Samir Surin, Johnson Purthy, Amir Ali and Sourabh Anand Khushwaha.

FORWARDS :

Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Amandeep, Boby Singh Dhami, Aditya Lalage, Agand Bir Singh, Arun Sahani, Bhavin Kushalappa K.R, Birsa Oreya, Chiran Medappa, Deepak, Himanshu Sanik, Lekkala Hitesh Rao, Mohit Karma, Poovanna Cb, R. Nishi Deva Arul, Akshay Avadh, Sathish B, Taleb Shah, Pratap Kishanrao Shinde and Abhishek Pratap Singh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee