Hockey World Cup 2023 Points table: Updated standings on Day 1 after IND vs ESP match

India kicked off their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 win against two-time finalists Spain. The home side won the match thanks to goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh. Courtesy of their win against Spain, India have opened their account in the points table.

After the opening day of the Hockey World Cup 2023, England hold the top spot in the Pool D points table. The English side defeated debutants Wales 5-0 in the opening game of Pool D.

Both India and England have three points each to their name, but England is at the top because of a better score difference. Spain and Wales do not have any points in their account. They hold the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Two other matches happened on the first day of the Hockey World Cup 2023. Argentina locked horns with South Africa in the tournament opener, followed by a clash between heavyweights Australia and France.

Argentina started the tournament on a winning note with a 1-0 win against South Africa. Maico Cassella scored the first goal of the mega event in Odisha. His goal proved to be match-winning for the Argentinian team as they earned three points in the Pool A standings.

In the second match, Australia routed France by 8-0. Jeremy Hayward and Thomas Craig each scored a hat-trick for the Aussies as they registered a lop-sided victory at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Unsurprisingly, Australia are at the top of the points table in Pool A with a score difference of +8.

Four more matches will take place in Hockey World Cup tomorrow evening. Defending champions Belgium will start their title defense against Korea, while Germany will battle Japan. New Zealand vs. Chile and Netherlands vs. Malaysia will also happen tomorrow.

