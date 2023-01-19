Hockey World Cup 2023 points table: Updated standings on Day 6 after IND vs WAL match

India have secured second position in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool D. The home side failed to earn a direct entry into the quarter-finals of the mega event in Odisha.

Only the table-toppers from the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals directly. England and India earned seven points each in Pool D. However, England finished first because of their better score difference.

India started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, followed by a 0-0 draw against England. Earlier today, Harmanpreet Singh and Co. recorded a 4-2 win against Wales. India finished with seven points from three matches and a score difference of +4.

England began their tournament with a 5-0 win over Wales, followed by a stalemate against India. Earlier today, England punched their ticket to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win against Spain. England topped the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table of Pool D with seven points and a score difference of +9.

England have qualified for the fourth quarter-final match, which will be Match 32 of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

India will play against New Zealand in the crossovers round. If India win the match, they will square off against the table-toppers of Pool B in the quarter-finals.

Netherlands top the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table of Pool C

As far as Pool C is concerned, the Netherlands topped the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table with three wins from as many matches. The Dutch team have advanced to the third quarter-final (Match 31) of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Malaysia finished second in the points table for Pool C, and they will be up against Spain in the crossovers round. New Zealand bagged the third spot, while Chile were eliminated after three defeats in as many games.

The India vs. New Zealand match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, January 22, at 7.00 pm IST.

