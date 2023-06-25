"I am captain on the field but player first" - India junior hockey team captain Uttam Singh recounts Asia Cup triumph

Rising Indian hockey player Uttam Singh has come a long way through his journey. From struggling to arrange shoes for playing at the age of 10 to leading India to victory in the Junior Asia Cup title, the 20-year-old has been on a roller-coaster ride.

Uttam, who hails from Karampur village of Uttar Pradesh, is a charismatic leader. India’s junior hockey team has won two prestigious titles under his captaincy in the last nine months.

After defeating Australia in the nervy-penalty shootout to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup in October, India pipped arch-nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in the final of the Junior Asia Cup in Oman earlier this month. India won their fourth Junior Asia Cup to become the most successful team in the tournament, their first since 2015.

Uttam’s talent was spotted when he performed exceptionally for Air India during the Hockey India national championships in 2019. He soon paved the way for his path in the Junior men’s team. Although playing for the senior men’s team as a regular is on the cards, Uttam is presently focused on the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup, which will take place in December this year in Malaysia.

Sportskeeda caught up with Uttam Singh in a video interaction to learn about the journey and challenges of the young Indian forward. He spoke at length about the importance of Junior Asia Cup success, advice from Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, and more.

Excerpts from Uttam Singh's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q) What was the pressure to play against Pakistan in the final?

Uttam Singh: I have played against Pakistan before. I played in Indonesia with the senior team. During the league stage, we had one match against Pakistan. To win in the final match was the only pressure. It was important to win the Asia Cup since we didn’t win it since 2015, and we wanted to continue that winning momentum.

Q) What was the support you received from the crowd in Oman?

Uttam Singh: There were many Indian fans out there and they supported us like almost 60% of them were Indians. When the public is present, there is some different joy to play.

Q) Any specific moment in the tournament that surprised you in terms of your team’s game?

Uttam Singh: In the final match, we were leading b 2-1. Pakistan got a penalty corner in the last quarter. Goalkeeper Mohit HS made an excellent save at that time. Had he not saved it, then the scores would have leveled at 2-2. That save was a crucial point as Pakistan couldn’t create similar chances thereafter.

Q) What special preparations did you boys go through before the tournament?

Uttam Singh: For the last four months, we were preparing for the Asia Cup. The best help we received was that we got matches to play with the senior team. It helped us with a better game sense when we went into the competition.

Q) Who has been your idol from the men’s hockey team?

Uttam Singh: Manpreet Bhaiya (Manpreet Singh) is my idol and we sometimes interact on the field and when we played matches together. But I did had a chat with Harmanpreet Singh before leaving for the Asia Cup. He told me how big is Asia Cup and my performance will matter a lot in the tournament as I am the captain of my side. He made me understand how everyone’s eyes will be on me.

Q) Who is your favourite teammate and your best moment behind the scene?

Uttam Singh: Vishnukant Singh is my favourite teammate. We joined the (sports) hostel together in 2013 and again made our debut (for senior Indian team) together in 2022. We were happy as we have spent a lot of time with each other playing since our junior days and then we had the chance to play for the senior team at the same time.

Q) What was the most difficult challenge between the current Asia Cup or the Sultan of Johor Cup in October last year?

Uttam Singh: Asia Cup because we wanted to add a fourth title to this and maintain our No.1 ranking in Asia. So this was more important than the Sultan of Johar Cup. This also happened after seven years and hence it was very important to win the Asia Cup.

Q) What do you think of India’s chances as the World Cup will give you treble?

Uttam Singh: We have won the Johar Cup and Asia Cup but there are still some shortcomings that we have to work on. Our coaches will work with us on where we are lacking and then we will make sure to improve on those areas. Penalty corners and attacking are the current strengths of our team.

Q) How has the captaincy role shaped you in a better player?

Uttam Singh: When I used to play for the junior team as a player, then I would think of giving my 100 per cent on the field and giving enough effort for the team. We get more serious during the one-hour preparation in the camp rather than getting serious before the tournament. To play that one match, I toil in the preparations and that is something I always do. I am captain on the field but I am a player before that.

Q) When you selected hockey as a profession. What were the difficulties you faced?

Uttam Singh: When I started to play at Karampur Academy in 2010, it was difficult to get shoes and sticks from our home. But in our academy, we would get all the types of equipment free from Tej Bahadur Singh. Then when I went to the hostel, we would only get just one stick and a pair of shoes in a year. But some seniors would arrange it from somewhere so we could manage.

The moment I got into the camp then these issues were automatically resolved as Hockey India and SAI (Sports Authority of India) bear the expenses.

Q) What is your next step to play for the Senior Indian team as a regular?

Uttam Singh: I mean, it would be great to play there as quickly as possible. But right now, my focus is on the Junior World Cup in December.

