"I don’t feel that culture here in India" - Janneke Schopman hits out at Hockey India for not being valued

India women's team head coach Janneke Schopman revealed that she has never felt valued by Hockey India officials in her ongoing stint.

Schopman joined the Indian team as an analytical coach in January 2020. She was promoted to the role of head coach following the departure of Sjoerd Marijne after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

After the conclusion of the Indian leg of the Women's FIH Pro League in Odisha on Sunday, Schopman told reporters about her struggles in the coaching role in India.

"Very hard, very hard. Because, you know, I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don’t feel that here," she said.

"Even when I was the assistant coach some people wouldn’t even look at me or wouldn’t acknowledge me or wouldn’t respond. And then you become the chief coach and all of a sudden people are interested in you. I struggled a lot with that," she added.

India won bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2022 Asian Games and gold at the 2023 Women's Asian Champions Trophy under Schopman's watch. However, the team have failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The 46-year-old further highlighted the differential treatments meted out to women players and coaches by Hockey India.

“I look at the difference at how men’s coaches are treated… between me and the men’s coach, or the girls and the men’s team, just in general. They (the women players) never complain and they work so hard. I shouldn’t speak for them so I won’t. I love them. I think they work so hard, they do what I ask, they wanna learn, wanna do new things,” Schopman said.

Will Janneke Schopman continue as head coach?

Following India's fourth-placed finish at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi last month, there have been questions about Janneke Schopman's future as head coach.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that they haven't decided anything but indicated that the former Dutch player will stay with the team till the end of the Pro League in May.

Responding to the query over her future with the Indian team, Schopman said:

"Maybe, despite the fact that I know it’s tough. But like I said, I love the girls and I see so much potential. But it is very hard for me as an individual."

The India women's team won just two matches out of eight games in the Women's FIH Pro League. They are fifth in the points table with eight points.