"I scored my 1st goal in front of my family, the smiles they had on their faces made it all worthwhile" - Indian Hockey Star Karthi Selvam

India lifted the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 recently in Chennai. The local star Karthi Selvam played a major role in India's title win. India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament to clinch their record fourth title.

The 21-year-old forward, who made India debut in the Asia Cup last year, became the first man from Tamil Nadu to represent the national team in 13 years. Karthi had an opportunity to play before his home crowd at Chennai recently. This was also the first time his parents had watched him play at the International level.

Talking to Hockey India Media about the Asian Champions Trophy experience, Karthi Selvam said that it was incredible to walk onto the pitch each time.

"I am really grateful that people from all around the state came to watch us play and supported me and the team throughout," he said.

When asked about his memorable moment of the tournament, Karthi Selvam said that scoring his first goal against Malaysia in front of his family made all the sacrifices worthwhile. Karthi Selvam comes from a humble background. His father works as a security guard and his mother is a domestic helper.

"As I scored, I turned around to look at my parents and the smiles they had on their faces made it all worthwhile. At that moment, all the years of hard work that I put on the turf, all the sacrifices my family made to ensure I followed my dream, all the financial struggles we faced, it all came good and I hold this moment close to my heart,” he said.

Karthi Selvam's impressive performance in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Karthi Selvam was one of the stars of India's unbeaten run in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023. In the league stage, India defeated defending champions South Korea by 3-2, arch-rivals Pakistan by 4-0, China by 7-2 and secured a draw against Japan by 1-1. In the semifinal, India defeated Japan by 5-0 and against Malaysia in the final, they came behind to win by 4-3.

Karthi assisted in several goals and also found the target twice. His performance in the tournament was hugely appreciated and he even won the fan choice award for the best goal.

"The title win at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 has given me immense confidence and has made me all the more determined to work hard, and prove my worth to wear the India jersey again," he said.

The youngster will be back in action for India in the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The Indian men's hockey team will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24.