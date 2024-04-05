"I have won the award, now have to live up to it" - Indian hockey team's speed merchant Salima Tete on being named HI Player of the Year

Jasprit Bumrah, PT Usha, Salima Tete - what's common among them all? The answer is speed. While Bumrah's known for his supreme pace bowling, PT Usha set the track on fire with her sprinting. But what does Salima do?

Hockey fans know the answer to this question very well. She slices through the opposition's defense on the hockey field with such speed that they are left gasping for breath.

The leading midfielder in the Indian team recently won the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2023 from Hockey India. This was a truly well-deserved honor for the 23-year-old from Jharkhand.

However, Salima doesn't see the honor as an end, but the start of something even greater, as she was quoted as saying by Hockey India:

"The award has instilled a desire in me to perform even better. I plan to not miss even a single minute at the training camp and give my 100 percent at every session. I know that I have won the award, but it is also now a responsibility for me to live up to the honor and grow and improve even further."

The star player also spoke about the financial rewards that come with this award - ₹25 lakh. For someone from a very humble background, this reward allows her to help her family too.

She said:

"When my family heard that I have been presented the award, they were also really proud of me. As part of the honor, we also receive cash incentives, which is also a huge thing for me.

"When I win this money, my family wins this money. I express my gratitude to Hockey India for making such provisions. And because of their support, I am able to provide for and help my family members in our day-to-day lives."

Salima Tete was once singled out for praise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Salima Tete's name may be somewhat familiar to even those who don't follow hockey closely. In the aftermath of the Indian team's loss in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, Salima's name was specifically mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his telephonic conversation with the team.

The Indian PM can't be blamed for singling her out, as she showed enormous courage in defending penalty corners. She would charge fearlessly towards the drag-flickers to stop them from executing their shots.

However, it was in the last two years that Salima's profile rose due to her fierce runs with the ball against top opponents. The way she speeds up with the ball at the end of her stick, it opens up gaps in the field. Not surprisingly, she manages to score goals as well.

The Indian team suffered a setback when they failed to qualify for the Olympics this year. But, as the team restarts its journey towards a higher standing, Salima Tete will be a vital cog in the side.