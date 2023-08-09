India and Pakistan will meet in the final league match of the Asian Champions Trophy at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the high-octane clash, Indian head coach Craig Fulton stressed the importance of putting up a better show against the arch-rivals on Wednesday.

The Indian coach stated that India will certainly look to entertain the crowd, but the top priority would be a better performance from the last game.

"An improved performance from the last game would be the top priority," said Fulton. "We have prepared well for Pakistan, who are slightly in a different position in the group, but our focus would be on how to win this game comfortably and go to the semi-final in a good position."

India, who has already qualified for the semi-final, are at the top of the table and will finish the league stage at the top if they win this game. Pakistan, the three-time champions, is currently in the fourth spot, and a win here will allow them to finish inside the top three.

Fulton also spoke about his experience with the team and how the management is sorting out the combinations ahead of the Asian Games 2023. He mentioned that consistency is an important factor ahead of the Asian Games.

"China might be a little bit behind"- Craig Fulton

Indian coach Craig Fulton also spoke about the Indian team's performance against other teams in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. He mentioned that each team is different in terms of talent.

"Each team, Pakistan, Japan, Korea and Malaysia are slightly different and have unique skills. China might be a little bit behind, but they are competing well against top teams", he said.

China is already knocked out of the tournament after suffering four losses. They are at the bottom of the table. Notably, India defeated China by 7-2. While China lost the game, this is also the first time they have scored more than one goal against the three-time Asian Champions Trophy champions.

China lost their final league game against Japan by 1-2 on Wednesday. Malaysia and Korea will lock horns in the second match of the day, while India and Pakistan will meet in the final league match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.