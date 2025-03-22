In Pictures: Star striker Mandeep Singh weds flamboyant defender Udita Duhan in a hockey match made in heaven

Star striker of the Indian men's hockey team Mandeep Singh tied the knot with flamboyant attacking midfielder-turned-defender Udita Duhan at a private ceremony in Jalandhar.

Ad

Members of the Indian team including Harmanpreet Singh were present for the ceremony which took place on Friday (March 21). Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, also graced the occasion.

Dressed in traditional attire, the adorable hockey couple were wedded in Jalandhar's Gurudwara Sahib.

Hockey India shared a few photos from the ceremony on X, captioning the post:

"A match made in heaven! Udita and Mandeep begin a beautiful new chapter together filled with love and happiness. Here's a glimpse of their magical wedding filled with love and joy. Wishing this wonderful duo a lifetime of happiness and togetherness!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mandeep Singh, who made his debut in 2013, was part of the gold-medal-winning squad at the 2016 Junior World Cup. Renowned for his poaching skills and opportunistic goals from close range, the Punjab Armed Police player went on to create history with the senior team as well.

Mandeep Singh was a a key member of India's bronze-medal-winning campaign at Tokyo 2021. The 30-year-old Arjuna Awardee helped his side to a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at Paris 2024.

Ad

Mandeep was also instrumental in India's gold-medal win at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Having netted 120 goals in 260 internationals, with a huge number of goals scored in the fourth quarter, Mandeep Singh's ability to come up with deft finishes has worked wonders for his side.

The outrageously skilled forward also loves to display his bursts of speed like he did at an FIH Hockey Pro League encounter against Ireland in February.

Ad

Ad

Mandeep Singh stated in the above video by The Tribune (at 0:22) that he and Udita had initially been "best friends" since 2018 after having met at a joint practise session in Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bangalore.

Udita Duhan begins new chapter with Mandeep SIngh

Udita in action an FIH Hockey Women's World Cup game - Source: Getty

Udita Duhan, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, lost her father at an early age. Udita's father, who had served in the Haryana Police, always encouraged her to play hockey but was sadly not present when she received her first kit.

Ad

Udita, who made her India debut in 2017, was part of the Indian team that very nearly scripted history in the 2018 Women's World Cup in London.

The Indians, who made it to the quarterfinals, went down fighting to eventual silver-medalists Ireland in a pulsating shootout after the two sides had been locked goalless in regulation time.

Under the tutelage of Sjoerd Marijne, Udita cemented her place in the side primarily as a midfielder and was picked to be part of the squad for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

The Indians stunned the hockey world by ending in fourth place even as Udita showcased her attacking skills. Udita is currently performing her role as an ever-dependable and attacking defender for Harendra Singh's side.

Udita, who has come good from the top of the circle with her penalty corner slap shots, is now an integral part of the Indian women's hockey team.

Having scored 14 goals in a total of 127 appearances, the Hockey Haryana player has now begun a new chapter in her life alongside Mandeep Singh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback