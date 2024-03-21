India claim second position in the FIH’s first-ever Hockey5s world rankings

The International Hockey Federation released the first-ever FIH Hockey5s world rankings on Wednesday (March 20). The rankings are decided based on the performances of the teams participating in the Continental Championships and the Hockey5s World Cup.

Notably, the weightage to all the continental championships was given equally in a bid to encourage more continents to compete and earn Hockey 5s world rankings points.

In the latest rankings, the Indian men are sitting at the second spot with 1400 points. Two other teams, namely Oman and Malaysia, are also jointly sitting at second, managing 1400 points each. After winning the Asian Championship, India finished at the fifth position at the World Cup.

Oman took home the bronze medal, while Malaysia finished at second in the World Cup. The Netherlands, meanwhile, are at the pole position in the rankings with 1750 points, courtesy of their impressive show at the World Cup. They were crowned as the champions of the inaugural edition of Hockey 5s World Cup.

Poland (1350) and Egypt (1350) are tied at fifth position. Speaking of their performances in the World Cup, Poland finished fourth after narrowly missing out on the bronze, while Egypt ended their campaign at fifth spot.

Trinidad and Tobago, and Kenya have jointly positioned themselves at seventh with 1200 points each to their name.

At number nine are Pakistan, who have managed to accumulate 1150 points, as per the latest rankings. Australia round off the top 10 rankings with 1100 points.

Netherlands sit atop Women’s Hockey 5s rankings; India ranked second

The Netherlands sit atop in the Women’s Hockey 5 rankings as well, having won the World Cup and European Championships. Those performances helped them accumulate 1750 points.

India, on the other hand, are proudly sitting at second in the Women’s Hockey 5s rankings with 1550 points. The women won the Asian Championship and it was followed by a silver medal at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the third position is held by Poland (1450), who finished with a bronze at the World Cup. Uruguay (1350) and South Africa (1350) are tied for fourth place in the world rankings, while Malaysia (1250) are ranked sixth. Namibia round off the top 10 with 1150 points under their name.