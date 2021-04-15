Dominant India men's hockey team finish Argentina tour on a high

The India men's hockey team capped off their Argentina tour with a 4-2 victory over the Olympic champions in the final practice match in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Rupinder Pal Singh (3rd), Jaskaran Singh (12th), Shilanand Lakra (50th) and Surender Kumar (58th) scored for the visitors, while Argentina scored through Leandro Tolini (14th) and Pedro Ibarra (54th).

The India men's hockey team had a memorable tour of Argentina. They remained unbeaten in their first two practice games before drubbing the world No.6 side 2-2 (3-2) and 3-0 in the two FIH Pro League matches. The only time Argentina had the upper hand was during the third practice game, which the hosts won 1-0.

A high-scoring encounter ends with #TeamIndia on the winning side of the scoreline. 🤩



Congratulations on a brilliant Tour, #MenInBlue 💙



Thank you for the hospitality, @ArgFieldHockey 🙏#IndiaKaGame #ARGvIND pic.twitter.com/3fxyL2zziw — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 14, 2021

Mandeep Singh gives India men's hockey team a rollicking start

The India men's hockey team got off to a great start, breaking the deadlock when Mandeep Singh earned a penalty corner. Rupinder stepped up and made no mistake in giving India the lead. With an early lead, the Men in Blue put pressure on the opposition with frequent circle entries in the Argentine half.

The Indians got their reward soon after as Jaskaran doubled the lead for the visitors with a spectacular field goal. Argentina pulled one back just before the conclusion of the first half through Tolini. The second quarter saw the Indian defence being tested by the Argentine forwards with veteran PR Sreejesh making a fine save.

That concentration. That power. That strength. That focus. That posture. That shot. 🔥



No wonder we all love Hockey 🏑



🇦🇷 1-2 🇮🇳#IndiaKaGame #ARGvIND pic.twitter.com/ReF4dlNRrg — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 14, 2021

Varun Kumar gave the India men's hockey team a bring start to the second half, winning a penalty corner on the back of a powerful run. However, the Argentine defence stood firm to deny an Indian goal. Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who has been in great form on the tour, denied Argentina the equalizer after the hosts earned a PC in the third quarter.

Young Odisha player Shilanand put India ahead once again with a field goal before Argentina got their second through Ibarra via a penalty stroke. Surender put the final icing on the cake two minutes from time to finish the tour on a high.