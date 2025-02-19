India return to winning ways after edging Germany 1-0 in Hockey Pro League

A lone goal from Gurjant Singh was enough to ensure that the Indians returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph against Germany in the Hockey Pro League on Wednesday (February 19). The home side had lost to the Germans 1-4 yesterday.

With Harmanpreet Singh back with a heavily strapped left hand after missing a couple of games, the Indians opened the scoring early and held onto the lead in an intense encounter against Andre Henning's team. The Germans had a goal disallowed late in the game.

The Indians now have six points from four matches in the Hockey Pro League with two wins and an equal number of defeats.

A determined Indian side took an early lead, with Gurjant Singh finishing off a move orchestrated by Rajinder Singh off a pass from Mandeep Singh in the fourth minute.

The Germans were unlucky not to have scored, with Thies Prinz and Florian Sperling testing Krishan Pathak in the seventh minute. Sperling's final shot ballooned inches over the crossbar.

The Germans earned the first penalty corner of the game in the 14th minute thanks to Teo Hinrichs. Gonzalo Peillat missed the target off his drag flick..

Shilanand Lakra had ample time to aim a strike at the German goal from the edge of the striking in the circle in the 22nd minute but was unable to beat Alexander Stadler who used his pads to good effect.

The Indians earned a penalty corner in the 28th minute followed by another soon after. Harmanpreet Singh's flick was wide off target after his first effort had been run down by the German defense.

Thies Prinz fired an aerial ball straight at Krishan Pathak's body in the 32nd minute. Alexander Stadler came up with two back-to-back saves to deny Sukhjeet Singh and Vivek Prasad from close range in the 44th minute.

Gonzalo Peillat's drag flick was stopped by Suraj Karkera in goal after the Germans won a penalty corner in the 47th minute.

Amit Rohidas' drag flick was run down by Moritz Ludwig at the other end a couple of minutes later.

Moritz Ludwig had the ball in the Indian goal in the 57th minute off a penalty corner rebound but the video umpire ruled that the ball was dangerous leading to furious protests from Ludwig.

Focus on consistency and PCs ahead of games against Ireland and England for India in Hockey Pro League

Harmanpreet Singh was back on the field in the Hockey Pro League on Wednesday. - Source: Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team have been struggling with their consistency despite putting on a creditable performance against Spain and Germany in the Hockey Pro League.

A shock 1-3 defeat to Spain in the opening game led to Harmanpreet Singh being rested for the remaining two matches.

Craig Fulton pointed out in a pre-match interview before the game against Germany that Harmanpreet was not "one hundred percent fit" while also highlighting that the think-tank was giving a chance to more players to take the field.

In Harmanpreet's absence, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Sanjay all tried their hands at penalty corners without success against Spain and Germany.

India's 2-0 win against Spain in the second game came about thanks to goals from open play much like their lone goal against Germany on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet failed to score on Wednesday as well much like his German counterpart Gonzalo Peillat.

India play Ireland and England next in the Hockey Pro League.

