India's Hockey Teams aim for Gold at Asian Games to Secure Paris Olympics Berth

Indian Hockey is soaring with ambition as the men's and women's teams set their sights on winning the coveted gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games. This quest for glory goes beyond national pride.

It is the ticket to securing direct qualification for the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics. The anticipation is high as India's hockey enthusiasts eagerly await the teams' performances in the forthcoming events.

The Indian men's team has recently basked in the glory of breaking a 41-year Olympic medal drought, earning a historic bronze at the Tokyo Games. This triumphant feat has fueled their determination to conquer greater heights. As the Asian Champions Trophy approaches in Chennai on August 3, the team is gearing up for intense competition.

They view this tournament as a crucial buildup to the Hangzhou showpiece scheduled for September and October. Captain Harmanpreet Singh is optimistic about the upcoming tour, acknowledging the opportunity to test their mettle against quality opponents.

The journey to securing a gold medal is no cakewalk, as India faces formidable contenders like South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China in the Asian Champions Trophy. The men's team is well aware of the significance of each match and is not taking any opponent lightly.

Under the guidance of chief coach Craig Fulton, the team is undergoing rigorous training camps. They are further supported by the expertise of mental conditioning specialist Paddy Upton and renowned Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol.

This comprehensive preparation demonstrates their commitment to clinching gold and qualifying directly for the Paris Olympics. Similarly, the Indian women's team is on a mission to achieve glory. Having participated in matches in Germany, they are currently in Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament.

Captain Savita Punia's determination echoes through the team as they aim to secure gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, leaving everything on the field. Their ultimate goal is to earn their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their narrow miss of a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, succumbing to England 3–4, fuels their hunger for success.

Full Squad for Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (Vice-Captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma.

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, S. Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, and Mandeep Singh