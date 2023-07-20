India's tour of Germany: Women's hockey team loses 0-2 against hosts

The Indian women's hockey team's tour of Germany ended on a disappointing note, as India went down 0-2 against the hosts on Wednesday. Indian women's hockey team has lost all three matches on the tour.

The Indian women's hockey team's tour to Germany is a part of their preparation for the upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou. India lost their first game 2-3 against China and then were defeated 1-4 by the hosts. The final game of the tour was comparatively a close one, with India losing 0-2.

Neither side scored a goal until the third quarter in the third game. India failed to score from the two penalty corners they earned in the first three quarters. The Indian women's hockey team also blocked Germany from converting their two PCs. However, in the final quarter, Germany attacked well and were quick to convert their third penalty corner of the day.

Germany scored their first goal in the 52nd minute. Nike Lorenz, who was the star in the last game against India, scored the first goal for the hosts. Two minutes later, Charlotte Stepenhorst doubled Germany's lead. While the Indian women's hockey team tried to attack in the final few minutes of the game, they could not make it through the German defence.

What's next for the Indian Women's Hockey team?

The Indian women's hockey team played three matches in Germany. Though they had lost all three, they were a few positives, including the goal from young Vaishnavi Phalke in the previous game against Germany.

With the lessons learned, India will now fly to Spain to participate in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International tournament. The matches will begin on July 25. The England women's team are the other participant in the tournament.

All these tours are a part of India's preparation for the Asian Games, which begins on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. Apart from that, the Indian team will also participate in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier scheduled between August 25-28.